SmithGroup Hires Chris Waible to Expand Business Development in Wisconsin, Midwest

/EIN News/ -- Madison, Wisc., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Chris Waible to serve as director of business development for its Madison and Milwaukee offices.

An experienced leader within the architectural and engineering industry, Waible is adeptly skilled at helping clients solve organizational challenges through the implementation of targeted, holistic design strategies. As a regional resource, he will collaborate with multidisciplinary experts across the offices’ Higher Education, Workplace, Urban Design, Waterfront and Cultural Practices to connect clients with specialists in these arenas.

SmithGroup’s integrated team of planning, design and engineering professionals has delivered sustainable, award-winning projects across the U.S. and abroad. Celebrated works range from campus master plans and next generation learning environments to future-focused commercial office spaces, highly specialized research and laboratory facilities, adaptive reuse and mixed-use projects, parks and recreational spaces, marinas, resilient shoreline restoration and stabilization initiatives, green infrastructure projects, and more. Notable clients within the region include the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha and Racine, Northwestern University, Marquette University, Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, and multiple campuses and institutions across the University of Wisconsin System, to name a few.

“Chris possess a unique combination of expertise, bringing together experience in architectural design, business strategy, problem solving and project delivery,” says Gregg Calpino, director of SmithGroup’s Madison and Milwaukee offices. “He will partner with clients and colleagues to develop and implement strategic, design-based solutions that position organizations to thrive within their evolving markets.”

Prior to joining SmithGroup, Waible served as Midwest director for higher education, recreation and wellness architecture at Dewberry, a planning, design and construction firm with 50 offices nationwide. He earned master’s degrees in architecture and business administration from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a graduate of Arizona State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in design with a major in architectural studies.

Waible is a member of the Society for College and University Planning and supports Rotary International and local organizations dedicated to community enhancement and development.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,200 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Attachments

Amy Russeau SmithGroup 313.442.8061 amy.russeau@smithgroup.com