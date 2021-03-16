TSRI Celebrates 25 Years of Success and Expands Offerings to Meet an Urgent Need for the Modernization of Critical, Enterprise-Scale Software Applications

As organizations face diminishing resources, legacy software vulnerabilities, and rising costs, TSRI delivers a new generation of solutions for cloud transformation and DevSecOps while forming new partnerships

/EIN News/ -- KIRKLAND, Wash., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Software Revolution, Inc. (TSRI), a recognized leader in fully automated software modernization, marks its 25th anniversary with new partnerships and solutions to meet an urgent need for the modernization of enterprise-scale applications. As organizations face diminishing resources, technical vulnerabilities, and rising costs, TSRI enables the rapid, low-risk modernization of systems that are critical to our society’s infrastructure. TSRI has demonstrated success in the military, government, and commercial sectors while delivering a full, end-to-end solution ready for cloud architectures and continuous DevSecOps maintenance and development.



Since the 1990s, TSRI has helped organizations migrate their systems into fully modern environments, databases, and languages. Its core technology, JANUS Studio®, is a model- and architecture-driven technology suite for automatic software modernization. Now in its third generation, JANUS Studio® is an advanced framework for automated assessment, documentation, transformation, and refactoring, tied in with DevSecOps processes. TSRI modernizes where engineering teams need help the most: languages such as COBOL, PL/1, JCL, Java, C#, MUMPS, Fortran, and Ada, as well as over 35 other supported languages, databases, and user interfaces. The sophistication and versatility of the model-based approach allows TSRI to modernize applications at an enterprise scale.

“Just as the Industrial Revolution took decades to transform 19th-century society and industry, TSRI is systematically applying formal methods and artificial intelligence to continuously transform and evolve software,” Philip Newcomb, Founder, Executive Chairman, and CTO of TSRI said. “JANUS Studio® is an industrial-scale technology for highly efficient and accurate analysis and transformation of code on a vast scale. Today, with the infrastructure of our society based on software, the need to expeditiously and reliably modernize these systems is more urgent than ever. Our approach is focused on providing semantic code transformation, which has enabled us to perform rapid, low-risk automated modernization for organizations who would have otherwise been left behind.”

Client Success Story

When NTT DATA was asked to modernize the United States Air Force’s (USAF) 50-year-old legacy mainframe Integrated Logistics Systems-Supply (ILS-S) Standard Base Supply Systems (SBSS), they queried leading software modernization vendors to assist, including TSRI. USAF wanted to reduce operating costs, improve system agility, and enable full mission readiness of its bases around the world. TSRI was chosen to help NTT DATA meet the USAF’s tight-turn and proof-of-concept trial.

“For this program, the United States Air Force required system modernization with no loss in functionality, no loss of performance, and adherence to price and schedule,” Paul Saladna, Associate Director and Enterprise Architect at NTT DATA, said. “Throughout the project, TSRI proved to be an optimal partner who delivered on-time, on-budget, and to spec. They made the modernization process easy from start to finish.”

The result of NTT DATA’s successful effort, with TSRI’s assistance, is a fully modernized Java system deployed in the AWS GovCloud on over 260 U.S. Air Force bases around the world, saving the client CAPEX and OPEX costs, while allowing them to remain agile to business and program needs.

Looking Ahead

TSRI was recently named as a launch partner for Amazon Web Services’ Mainframe Migration Competency. In late 2020, the company launched DocsRev™, a code-level-based “Documentation-as-a-Service” product that enables organizations to easily take advantage of JANUS Studio’s® documentation while reducing operational and maintenance costs. In addition, TSRI is expanding its product and services, driving toward a fully integrated, continuous cloud modernization offering with DevSecOps functionality. This framework establishes a “modernization permanence” model, with on-going support required for continuous code and security deployment.

About TSRI

TSRI – Software Modernization Assured

As a leading provider of fully automated software modernization services, TSRI enables technology readiness for the cloud and other modern architecture environments. We bring software applications into the future quickly, accurately, and efficiently with low risk and minimal business disruption, accomplishing in months what would otherwise take years.

