Upstream Works Announces New Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Sales

Experienced Executive Jeff Palmer Will Drive the Next Stage of Sales Growth

/EIN News/ -- Woodbridge, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Works Software Ltd., a provider of Omnichannel Contact Center solutions, announced that Jeff Palmer has rejoined the company in the new position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Palmer will play a pivotal role in accelerating the next phase of company growth, expand strategic partnerships and enhance customer success across all geographies.

Palmer is an accomplished global sales leader who has led and managed winning sales teams with high-growth technology organizations for more than 20 years. Most recently, Palmer was Vice President of Global Sales and Business Development with Speechmatics, a SaaS company providing automatic speech recognition software. There, he developed and managed the global sales strategy for the enterprise market. Palmer was previously a member of the Upstream Works team as the Vice President of Sales, where he led the European sales and partner teams to expand into new markets.

“At Upstream Works, we have an exciting opportunity in our next phase of development. We are delighted to have Jeff rejoin the executive leadership team,” said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. “He is a seasoned business leader with a proven track record for growing revenue and leading global teams. Jeff will build on our momentum and drive further success while supporting our customers.”

Upstream Works continues to expand its partner network and grow its customer base to meet demand for its enterprise contact center solutions. With the appointment of Palmer and the new role of CRO, the company is affirming its commitment to providing innovative customer experience solutions across every industry.

About Upstream Works Software www.upstreamworks.com Upstream Works provides best-in-class omnichannel contact center solutions to increase customer engagement and employee success. The customer journey comes together across all channels with a unified desktop, seamless integrations and consistent management. For more than 15 years, Upstream Works has been developing flexible solutions for organizations wanting to improve the customer experience, operational efficiency and long-term business growth.

