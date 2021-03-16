At 14% CAGR, Trends in The Plant-based Meat Market Size & Share Value Will Grow to USD 9.43 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[195+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Plant-Based Meat Market in 2019 was approximately USD 3.77 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.43 Billion by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Beyond Meat Inc., Royal Wessanen, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Pinnacle Foods Inc, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., MorningStar Farms and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Plant-Based Meat Market By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, and Others), By Product Type (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs, and Others), By Type (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Fish, and Others), By End-Users (HoReCa, Household/Retail), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Restaurants): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026".

“According to the research report, the global Plant-Based Meat Market was estimated at USD 3.77 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.43 Billion by 2026. The global Plant-Based Meat Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% from 2019 to 2026”.

Plant-based meat protein is mainly made up of soy or gluten. It is a great substitute for animal meat protein. No animal product, such as milk or meat, is involved while producing it. Fiber spinning and thermoplastic extrusion are the two techniques of processing these products. Mostly the thermoplastic extrusion method has been used for large-scale production due to its affordable rate.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits Offered by Plant-based Meat

The growing trend towards plant-based meat encourages people to consume more fruit, nuts, legumes, vegetables, and seeds. Excessive animal meat consumption can lead to dietary-related diseases like cardiovascular diseases; type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Vegetable-based meat consumption does not lead to these diseases. They also help to build better immunity. The nutritional advantages of meat and its safety compared to conventional meat are some factors that are gaining popularity among consumers. Conventionally processed meat products get replaced by plant-based meat products as plant-based meat consists of lower levels of calories, fat, and cholesterol than any other animal-based meat. Animal-based meat often contains higher levels of micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, and calcium.

Global Plant-based Meat Market: Growth Factors

Plant-based meat is an alternative of meat derived from plants, other non-animal products, which imitates the flavor of natural meat, texture, and other characteristics. These products are designed primarily as an effective alternative to pork, chicken meat, and beef. Plant-based meat products, the sustainable solution to growing slaughter concerns. In Western countries, retail stores focus on the sale of these products in order to meet the growing vegan and vegetarian demand. Increasing awareness of animal rights and awareness among consumers through worldwide welfare organizations such as Animal Aid and PETA have encouraged people to adopt vegetarian diets to accelerate market growth.

Global Plant-based Meat Market: Segmentation

The market has been categorized into the source, product type, type, end-users, and distribution channel. Based on the type of source, the market is classified into wheat, soy, and pea, among others. The product types are categorized into burger patties, sausages, strips & nuggets, and meatballs, among others. In terms of type, the industry is bifurcated into fish, pork, chicken, and beef among others. The end-users of the market are HoReCa and household/retail. The product is available through various distribution channels such as convenience stores, grocery stores, online retail, specialty stores, and restaurants.

Europe is projected To Dominate the Global Plant-based Meat Market

The European market holds the largest global market share in 2019. In Europe, the rising vegan trends are influencing plant meat products, especially in the UK. In addition, startups such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods Inc. support the North American region. Foods based on plants are becoming more popular in the Asia Pacific, as consumers care about healthy lifestyles. Furthermore, in the coming year, the demand for vegetable meat products is expected to rise due to rising public health concerns, ethical concerns, and environmental concerns in relation to animal protein sources.

Plant-Based Meat Market By Source (Soy, Wheat, Pea, and Others), By Product Type (Burger Patties, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs, and Others), By Type (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Fish, and Others), By End-Users (HoReCa, Household/Retail), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Restaurants): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Top Market Players

Major players in the market are Beyond Meat Inc., Royal Wessanen, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Nestle S.A., Pinnacle Foods Inc, Marfrig Global Foods S.A., MorningStar Farms, Impossible Foods Inc., Orkla Foods, Sunfed Ltd., Quorn Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, and VBites Food Limited among others.

The global Plant-based Meat Market is segmented as follows:

By Source:

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

By Product Type:

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips & Nuggets

Meatballs

Others

By Type:

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Fish

Others

By End-Users:

HoReCa

Household/Retail

By Distribution Channel:

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Restaurants

