The Zen of Cleaning: Nearly 9 of 10 Americans Feel More Relaxed When Home is Clean

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring kicks off this weekend, which signals the start of spring cleaning for many households across the United States. A recent Harris Poll survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults found that nearly nine out of 10 Americans (86%) feel more relaxed when they have a clean home. The survey, which was commissioned by Bona®, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, also found that 86 percent agree having a clean home makes them feel better about spending more time at home.

When prioritizing the aspects or areas of their home they plan to focus on when spring cleaning (i.e. doing a seasonal deep cleaning between March and May), the top areas Americans identified in the survey are de-cluttering/organizing (42%) and floors/carpets (41%). Interestingly, these same two areas make up two of the top three areas that are most hated by Americans to clean, with the first being bathrooms, followed by de-cluttering/organizing and floors/carpets.

"Spring cleaning is a time when we focus on deep cleaning and areas we don’t generally prioritize throughout the year – we like to think of it as a reset,” said Andy Telatnik, Director of Marketing – Retail, Bona. “In this survey, we found that not only are floors one of the top areas people plan to focus on for spring cleaning, but it’s also one of the areas people dislike cleaning most. Yet, we know that with the right tools and solutions, cleaning those hardwood and hard surface floors doesn’t have to be difficult.”

The 2021 Bona Spring Cleaning Poll, conducted online by Harris Poll in February 2021, is timely with the first day of spring this weekend. Other survey highlights include:

Feeling clean: When asked about how they feel when cleaning their home, "productive" (56%), "relieved" (42%), "happy" (40%), "in control" (36%), and "peaceful" (34%) were the top five responses, with "annoyed" (11%) and "unenthused" (12%) on the lower end of the spectrum.

COVID cleaning: Over 2 in 5 U.S. adults are now cleaning less in comparison to the first few months of the pandemic.

Men vs. Women: Women tend to focus spring cleaning more on de-cluttering and men tend to focus more on the garage/basement. In addition, women are nearly twice as likely as men to say they hate cleaning floors (11% versus 6%).

Renters vs. owners: In the survey, renters noted that cleaning gives them a sense of control/empowerment in their space, with nearly half saying they feel relieved (48%) and over 2 in 5 saying they feel in control (43%) when they clean (versus 40 percent and 36 percent of homeowners, respectively). When spring cleaning, renters tend to focus on common areas like kitchens and bathrooms, whereas homeowners are more likely to focus on basements.

Generational divide: Respondents in the 18-44 category are more likely to feel "overwhelmed" and "annoyed" than older age groups when cleaning. In addition, nearly 1 in 5 younger adults ages 18-34 feel stressed when cleaning, signaling a distaste for cleaning among the younger generations. On the other end of the spectrum, de-cluttering/organizing is most hated by adults 55+.

Streamlining: More than 2 of 3 U.S. adults (68%) wish they could better streamline their cleaning routine, which is even higher in the 35-44 age group.

2021 renovations: Beyond spring cleaning, more than half of U.S. adults (56%) said they are planning to renovate or upgrade some aspect of their home in the next 12 months. The top three projects planned are paint a room, replace or refinish floors/carpet, and renovate a bathroom.

With floors identified as one of the biggest areas of focus for spring cleaning this year, Bona’s 100-years of experience in floors can offer the best tips and tools for sparkling clean floors.

Dust/dry mop first: Use a microfiber mop such as the Bona Premium Microfiber Mop for Multi-Surface Floors to gently remove dust, pet hair and debris from the floor. Be aware that vacuums may scuff or damage a floor

Spray mop floors: Use a spray mop with a cleaning solution specifically designed for your floor type like Bona's suite of floor cleaning product. For hardwood, avoid DIY vinegar solutions or steaming the floors to avoid damage or a dull, cloudy appearance. Excess liquid may also damage the floor, so leave the mop and bucket for other tasks.

Deep cleaning: For spring cleaning, consider using a deep cleaning solution such as Bona PowerPlus® Hardwood Floor Deep Cleaner or Bona PowerPlus® Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner. Both these cleaning solutions offer an extra level of streak-free clean without harsh chemicals or odor.

About Bona US

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Bona from February 23-25, 2021 among 2,032 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Heather Lindemann at (800) 872-5515.

