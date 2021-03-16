What’s New in March: Feastin Adds New Partners and Dishes, So You Can Celebrate Spring in Style

Elevate your Easter and Passover celebrations and taste Bravo’s “Top Chef” contestant Nelson German’s cuisine from the comfort of your home

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feastin *, a meal delivery platform designed by restaurants, for restaurants, has announced new menu items and partners for the month of March, including meal kits for Passover and Easter from Bay Area restaurants, and delivery from “Top Chef” contestant Nelson German’s restaurants. Launched by restaurateurs Sebastiaan Van De Rijt and Hannah Wagner of Bamboo Asia in October 2020, Feastin was established to directly support the restaurant industry, local farmers and purveyors, while elevating at-home dining experiences. With a zero-commission structure for its partners, every dollar consumers spend on a meal kit or prepared food goes directly back to the restaurant. Feastin users can also shop for groceries on the marketplace, making the site a one-stop shop for all meal planning needs.



Feastin manages their own deliveries, making it possible for every item to be delivered across the Bay Area - from San Francisco to as far north as Napa and Sonoma, south through San Jose and east to Walnut Creek. One simple 20% fee covers contactless delivery, service, tax, and tip for the company’s full-time drivers, all of whom are food handler-certified and wear masks. Unless otherwise noted, Feastin orders made before 2pm are delivered in two days.

FEASTIN PARTNER CHEF NELSON GERMAN DEBUTS ON BRAVO’S “TOP CHEF”

Chef Nelson German of Oakland’s alaMar Kitchen & Bar and Afro-Latin cocktail lounge Sobre Mesa is competing on Bravo’s “Top Chef” - one of the most-watched food shows on cable television in 2020. Premiering on Thursday, April 1, Chef German brings his Dominican heritage and African roots along with his affinity for Mediterranean and Asian cuisines to the show’s 18th season, which was filmed in Portland during the pandemic.

Chef German is one of Feastin’s most ardent supporters, having joined the marketplace early on to keep his restaurants afloat. Feastin is pleased to be a delivery partner for alaMar and Sobre Mesa, bringing meal kits like Shrimp Boils and Dungeness Crab feasts along with specialty batched cocktails all across the Bay Area. Cheer on Chef German as he represents all of California and kick off the newest season of Bravo’s “Top Chef” by ordering some of his culinary creations from alaMar and Sobre Mesa on Feastin. Place your order by 2pm on Tuesday, March 30 for delivery on premiere night, April 1!

CELEBRATE PASSOVER WITH SEDER ESSENTIALS — NEW AND OLD — FROM YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANTS

Simplify your Passover Seder with Ladle & Leaf’s homemade offerings. Options include: Seder Plate ($36): features homemade Charoset and Horseradish, along with Roasted Shank Bone, Roasted Egg, Endive and Parsley. Seder Dinner Family Meal : Choose from Short Ribs, Brisket, or Herb Roasted Chicken for your Seder main plus classic sides including Matzo Ball Soup, Potato Kugel, Gefilte Fish, Brussels Sprouts, and Flourless Chocolate Cake. Available for 2 ($75-$80) or 5 ($165-$175). Items are also available a la carte.

homemade offerings. Options include: Or, add new twists on ancient favorites with offerings from San Francisco’s Canela. Passover Dinner ($59-$81 per person): Start with a trio of Apple-Pecan Charoset, Herbed Egg Salad, Horseradish Dip with Crudite, plus classic Matzo Ball Soup. For the main course, choose between White Fish or Roasted Duck Breast with Carrots, Artichoke and Parsnips, and finish with a Passover Dessert Trifle. Also available: Elijah’s 4 Glasses To Redemption Wine Pairing ($44), featuring four wines AND a glass of sangria.





Orders placed by 2pm are generally available for delivery within two days. Menu items, pricing, availability subject to change. Meals are chilled and require reheating or minimal preparation.

RING IN SPRING WITH FRAICHE’S EASTER MENUS

Gourmet catering company Fraiche is offering two meal kits for the holiday, including a decadent brunch option and two family dinner kits.

Easter Brunch ($120, serves 2): featuring the brunch essentials like a Tropical Fruit Platter, Almond and Chocolate Croissants, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Smashed Potatoes with a chipotle aioli. The stars of the show: Lemon Souffle Pancakes with raspberry syrup, lemon curd and honey butter, Ham and Cheese Gougères, and a Sweet Onion and Herb Frittata with parmesan, goat cheese and Dijon. Also comes with a pressed Green Juice and Orange Juice.

($120, serves 2): featuring the brunch essentials like a Tropical Fruit Platter, Almond and Chocolate Croissants, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crispy Smashed Potatoes with a chipotle aioli. The stars of the show: Lemon Souffle Pancakes with raspberry syrup, lemon curd and honey butter, Ham and Cheese Gougères, and a Sweet Onion and Herb Frittata with parmesan, goat cheese and Dijon. Also comes with a pressed Green Juice and Orange Juice. Lamb Easter Dinner ($180, serves 2): includes Roasted Rack of Lamb with a mint Madeira sauce, Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes, Honey Glazed Carrots, Creamy Spring Peas and Pancetta, and a Spring Apple and Arugula Salad. Accompanied by Easter Braided Challah Bread and a Limoncello Mascarpone Cake for dessert.

($180, serves 2): includes Roasted Rack of Lamb with a mint Madeira sauce, Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes, Honey Glazed Carrots, Creamy Spring Peas and Pancetta, and a Spring Apple and Arugula Salad. Accompanied by Easter Braided Challah Bread and a Limoncello Mascarpone Cake for dessert. Ham Easter Family Dinner ($200, serves 4): comes with Maple Peach Glazed Ham, Spring Apple and Arugula Salad, Season’s Best Vegetables, and Four Cheese Scalloped Potatoes. Topped off with a Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting.



NEW PARTNERS JOIN FEASTIN, BRINGING AUTHENTIC MEALS TO YOUR DOORSTEP

NEW! Perbacco – After three-decades serving its Piedmontese menu from its downtown San Francisco location, Perbacco invites you to bring all of your favorite freshly cooked pasta dishes home. Enjoy a selection of Agnolotti with seven different fillings, Bucatini and more with complementing sauces and butters including black truffle and sage.

After three-decades serving its Piedmontese menu from its downtown San Francisco location, Perbacco invites you to bring all of your favorite freshly cooked pasta dishes home. Enjoy a selection of Agnolotti with seven different fillings, Bucatini and more with complementing sauces and butters including black truffle and sage. NOW LIVE! Flour & Branch – Creative, artisanal baked goods like Stuffed French Toast and the PB&J Stuffie cookie are now available for delivery straight to your door. Flour & Branch strives to evoke childhood memories and combine them with grown-up sensibilities, refined techniques, and carefully selected ingredients.

Creative, artisanal baked goods like Stuffed French Toast and the PB&J Stuffie cookie are now available for delivery straight to your door. Flour & Branch strives to evoke childhood memories and combine them with grown-up sensibilities, refined techniques, and carefully selected ingredients. NOW LIVE! Namu Stonepot – Enjoy CaliKorean staples like KBBQ Loco Moco and Stone Pot Rice from the comfort of your home. Founded by three brothers in 2006, Namu has been sourcing ingredients directly from farms for over 10 years and growing ingredients on their own farm for 9 years.



MEET THE WOMEN BEHIND FEASTIN THIS NATIONAL WOMEN’S MONTH

Behind Feastin is co-founder Hannah Wagner, who has made it her goal to fix a broken food delivery economy while providing value for all parts of the food chain – restaurants, purveyors, customers, and underserved communities. She is an expert in the digital marketing and content creation space, getting her start in the music industry before moving into tech and food. She has worked for Sun Basket, celebrity chefs Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry and is the chief marketing officer for Bamboo Asia restaurants. Hannah is not the only woman who makes Feastin possible — meet the women behind the marketplace’s growing list of restaurants.

Dominique Crenn — the only female chef in the United States to achieve three Michelin stars — brings the Atelier Crenn experience to your door via Feastin.

experience to your door via Feastin. The legacy of Mama Liang’s began with Grandma Liang whose nourishing and authentic dishes have been shared with the Bay Area community since 1981. Mama Liang’s offers time honored dishes while continuing to innovate and bring new concepts to the table including noboba , offering high quality, freshly brewed teas.

began with Grandma Liang whose nourishing and authentic dishes have been shared with the Bay Area community since 1981. Mama Liang’s offers time honored dishes while continuing to innovate and bring new concepts to the table including , offering high quality, freshly brewed teas. NEW! Chef Hitomi Wada and her husband put their Japanese and Filipino dishes on map with the Ox + Tiger pop-up concept. Chef Hitoma brings experiences from her childhood and culinary traditions from her Japanese upbringing to the table at Ox + Tiger, a concept named “Pop Up of the Year'' by The Bold Italic in 2020.

Chef Hitomi Wada and her husband put their Japanese and Filipino dishes on map with the pop-up concept. Chef Hitoma brings experiences from her childhood and culinary traditions from her Japanese upbringing to the table at Ox + Tiger, a concept named “Pop Up of the Year'' by The Bold Italic in 2020. Kagawa-Ya Udon pays homage to Kagawaya, the udon capital of Japan. Katherine Chiao, general manager and owner, along with her husband showcase traditional udon and fusion inspired dishes, making everything in-house.

pays homage to Kagawaya, the udon capital of Japan. Katherine Chiao, general manager and owner, along with her husband showcase traditional udon and fusion inspired dishes, making everything in-house. Founded by Lauren Arnsdorff in 2020, Flour & Branch takes all of the baked goodie flavors you loved during childhood and creates incredible cookies, french toast and more with grown-up sensibilities and the finest ingredients. Chocolate chip, espresso and s’mores cookies anyone?

takes all of the baked goodie flavors you loved during childhood and creates incredible cookies, french toast and more with grown-up sensibilities and the finest ingredients. Chocolate chip, espresso and s’mores cookies anyone? Since launching Ladle & Leaf (San Francisco Soup Company) more than two decades ago, owner Jennifer Sarver has changed how the Bay Area takes their lunch, opening countless restaurants with the goal of serving quality food in a fast, convenient environment.

(San Francisco Soup Company) more than two decades ago, owner Jennifer Sarver has changed how the Bay Area takes their lunch, opening countless restaurants with the goal of serving quality food in a fast, convenient environment. Woops! Macarons , one of the largest macaron retailers in the US, found a home in the Bay Area when Alesia Rao opened her first location a few years ago. Featuring ingredients from around the world, Woops offers delicate baked goods in a variety of exciting and innovative flavors.



“For us, supporting the restaurant owners and creating a genuine hospitality experience for Feastin users is the heart and soul of what we do,” says Hannah Wagner. “And, as restaurants start to welcome guests back in limited capacities, we are thrilled to continue to support them through our marketplace while offering customers a way to plan meals, celebrate special occasions, enjoy virtual gatherings or send gifts to friends and family around the bay.”

*Pricing, partners and availability subject to change

ABOUT FEASTIN

Created by restaurants for restaurants — and the people who love them — Feastin is an innovative online marketplace that delivers prepared foods, meal kits, alcohol, and desserts that taste as good at home as they do in a restaurant. Feastin is also partnered with local restaurant purveyors to deliver their grocery products directly to consumers, opening a new revenue stream for these businesses who are also struggling during COVID and giving consumers savings up to 70%. Tech-driven San Francisco Bay Area restaurateur and founder of the region’s successful Bamboo Asia concept Sebastiaan Van De Rijt together with Hannah Wagner, Mad Maven Media founder, food photographer, and digital restaurant marketing expert, created Feastin in response to the global pandemic’s devastating impact on the restaurant industry. Their goal: to provide a better meal delivery experience to eaters and new permanent, commission-free revenue streams to the local restaurant community. Launched September 2020, Feastin offers diners across the Bay Area — from as far north as Napa and Sonoma, south through San Jose and east to Walnut Creek — delivery from more than 25 restaurant partners, including Michelin-star cuisine to fast casual staples for a 20% flat fee. www.feastin.com

*Feastin partners and partner offerings are subject to change.

