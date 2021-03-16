CORSAIR Launches New 11th-Gen Intel®-Powered VENGEANCE i7200 Series Gaming PC

Equipped with up to an Intel® Core i9 11900K CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3000-Series graphics for high-end gaming and streaming performance

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced a new series of models in the acclaimed CORSAIR VENGEANCE i7200 Series of fully-built gaming PCs. Now equipped with a cutting-edge 11th Gen Intel® Core™ CPU, these powerful systems feature the raw speed and ray-tracing power of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3000-Series GPUs. VENGEANCE i7200 systems are completed with a full array of award-winning CORSAIR components in an airflow-optimized CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case, to help you step up your game, whatever you do.



The 11th generation of Intel Core processors is here, delivering blazing-fast frequencies and the processing power to push the limits of your gaming, streaming, and more. Available in configurations with up to an Intel Core™ i9 11900K CPU, the new CORSAIR VENGEANCE i7200 Series can power through complex content creation, extreme gaming, and demanding applications with ease. Fantastic 3D rendering and content creation performance is driven by the incredible power of NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3000-Series graphics, up to a GeForce RTX 3090, for amazingly lifelike visuals. NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 AI technology boosts frame rates, producing silky-smooth image quality even when playing at maximum detail at 4K settings.

The VENGEANCE i7200 Series is equipped to game and stream effortlessly with the custom-tuned, low-noise cooling and unmistakable RGB lighting CORSAIR is renowned for, all in a versatile 4000D AIRFLOW mid-tower case. Featuring an H100i RGB PRO XT cooler to tame the heat of its Intel Core i9 processor and six SP RGB ELITE fans with AirGuide technology for efficient directed airflow, the VENGEANCE i7200 Series comes complete with VENGEANCE RGB PRO DDR4 memory optimized for your Intel system, an 80 PLUS Gold power supply, and a high-capacity M.2 NVMe SSD.

With updated configurations featuring the most advanced Intel processors and NVIDIA graphics, the CORSAIR VENGEANCE i7200 Series sets the bar higher still for gaming and streaming-ready CORSAIR PCs.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops.

Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

