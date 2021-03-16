Innovative, Different Kinds Of Camping Experiences Are Trending In The Camping And Caravanning Market

Segments covered: By Type – RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the camping and caravanning market, Glamping is gaining popularity because of the luxury and comfort camping experience it offers. It is a blend of glamour and camping as it offers luxurious canvas tents, guides, chefs, butlers and porters in locations such as forests, wildlife sanctuaries and other places of scenic beauty. These temporary structures provide luxury beds, quality rugs, furnishing, modern bathrooms and other amenities. According to Towergate Insurance report, there was a 14% increase in “glamping” term searches on the internet from 2016 to 2017 and around a 56% increase in similar term searches in the UK.

Thus, campers are trying different types of camping experiences. Constant innovation and modern technology have changed the camping industry the way it interacts with camping lovers. Innovation in product designs has assisted camping lovers as well. Improvements in tent technology, water-repellent sleeping bags and eco-friendly equipment have made the experience more comfortable while driving the camping gear market. Companies such as Gigwam and BoginaBag are offering innovative products such as connectable tent system and portable & sanitary camping toilets to campers.

The global camping and caravanning market is expected to grow from $39.85 billion in 2020 to $45.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The camping market size is expected to reach $56.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. North America was the largest region in the camping and outdoor market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the caravanning and camping market.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Camping And Caravanning Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030 covers major camping and caravanning companies, camping and caravanning market share by company, camping and caravanning market player, camping and caravanning market size, and camping and caravanning market forecasts. The report also covers the global camping and caravanning market and its segments.

While glamping and other modern versions of camping are gaining traction, many like to stick to the original, basic experience. Over the past few years, there have been major developments which have shaped the industry. Campers are preferring smaller and simpler model caravans. The people who are not interested in more activities such as stargazing are interested in smaller and simpler model caravans. According to the Kampgrounds of America’s North American Camping Report 2019, around 22% of African American campers preferred smaller, motorized Class B recreational vehicles. Thus, the caravan and camping market is growing in all its forms.

Camping And Caravanning Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast camping market size and growth for the camping and caravanning market, camping market segments and geographies, camping market trends, caravanning market drivers, camping market restraints, caravanning market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

