Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size to Reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027 | Rising Requirement for High Information Mobility is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to reach USD 90.46 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global healthcare cloud computing market is anticipated to expand rapidly. This rapid growth is attributable to the rising demand for high information mobility. In certain contexts, a patient’s medical data can be conveniently synced and exchanged simultaneously by multiple health care facilities by implementing cloud services. This enhances doctors’ capabilities to provide patients with better medical care.

Consequently, patient information is widely accessible through application of cloud-based solutions. Moreover, increasing government initiatives are expected to fuel the demand for healthcare cloud computing during the forecast period. In order to implement innovative technologies, such as electronic health records, governments of countries around the world focus on providing healthcare infrastructure with financial advantages. Government agencies are willing to take a faster direction in the traditionally slow healthcare system, realizing that emerging technology will boost patient care. Furthermore, the increasing application of could computing in Big Data analysis is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, workflow issues are anticipated to hinder the global healthcare cloud computing market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In March 2020, Sectra AB entered into a contract to offer its radiology imaging solutions as a cloud service to Region Halland, a Sweden-based healthcare provider. The new facility would have a single radiology IT facility, whereby images and data would be made available in the country, with Sectra taking responsibility for the system's operations.

During the forecast period, the hybrid cloud segment is estimated to expand steadily i.e. at a CAGR of 17.8%. A hybrid cloud consists of two or three clouds, all of which continue to be distinct. Deployment of the hybrid cloud can integrate new technologies while retaining distinct information and applications.

During the forecast period, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the benefits of improved optimization, multi-leaning efficiency, and centralized management.

The non-clinical information systems segment is likely to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to increasing usage in different applications in the health care sector, such as fraud detection, operational management, and account management.

The healthcare providers segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the advantages of integrating cloud computing in healthcare organizations, such as cost savings, convenience of information sharing, exposure to Big Data analysis, patient data ownership, and telehealth capability.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness growth at the most rapid pace during the forecast period. Development of the healthcare system in this region and growing utilization of healthcare IT facilities are projected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market on the basis of cloud type, service, application, price model, end-user, and region.

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Hybrid Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Platform-as-a-Service Infrastructure-as-a-Service Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Non-clinical Information Systems Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Pay-as-you-go Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



