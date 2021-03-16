Mark Carney, Chief Terry Paul, and Minister Seamus O’Regan to Address Indigenous Sustainable Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- COAST SALISH TERRITORY, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation, and the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources Canada will address the Indigenous Sustainable Investment Conference hosted by the First Nations Major Projects Coalition. Canada Infrastructure Bank will also provide an update on Indigenous infrastructure.



Over 1200 delegates have registered for the conference including Indigenous communities, government and project finance sector representatives.

Notes for the media

The conference will be held virtually. To receive media accreditation, please contact Allie Meeres at (778) 918-1250 or by email allie@sedgewickstrategies.ca

Dates Thursday, March 18, 2021 Times 8:44AM PDT (Minister O’Regan) 10:00AM PDT (Mark Carney) Friday, March 19, 2021 Times 7:45AM PDT (Canada Infrastructure Bank) 9:30AM PDT (Chief Terry Paul)



