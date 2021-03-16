Adaptive Research Appoints Mark Tsuchiyose, MD as Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Therapeutic Head, Gastroenterology, and Dhira Khosla, DO as Vice President, Strategic Clinical Partnerships, Positioning Company to Drive Continued Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research Inc. (the “Company”), a healthcare ecosystem that enables community physicians to participate in clinical trials, thereby improving in-need patient access to innovative investigational agents or technologies under development while expanding access to a larger eligible patient pool for biotechnology and pharmaceutical Sponsors, today announced that Mark Tsuchiyose, MD and Dhira Khosla, DO have joined the executive team as Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Therapeutic Head, Gastroenterology, and Vice President, Strategic Clinical Partnerships, respectively.



Dr. Tsuchiyose will lead the growth and expansion of the Company’s core businesses and identify other leaders in the field to enhance Adaptive Research mission. Dr. Tsuchiyose is a graduate from University of Southern California School of Medicine in 1983. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, California and a gastroenterology fellowship at LAC/USC Medical Center. During his 25 years of practice, Dr. Tsuchiyose has been an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco and a Section Chief in the division of Gastroenterology at Seton Medical Center and served as Chairman of Medicine.

Dr. Khosla will lead the Company’s clinical strategic partner initiatives with the business development team. Dr. Khosla is an alumnus of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, completing her neurology residency at SUNY and fellowship in Electromyography and Neuromuscular at Stanford University. As a practicing physician, Dr. Khosla founded a private practice and served as a physician consultant and Principal Investigator for several organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“As we look towards 2021, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tsuchiyose and Dr. Khosla to expand our current capabilities and offering to biotechnology and pharmaceutical Sponsors. Their respective leadership will be crucial to the successful growth of Adaptive Research,” stated Deepak Behera, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adaptive Research. “Their individual educational background, experience to date and their understanding of clinical research, drug development, comprehensive healthcare expertise from the payor, provider and employer market segments will provide guidance to shape the continued innovation and differentiation of Adaptive Research.”

About Adaptive Research Inc.

Adaptive Research is driven to disrupt the clinical trial landscape in the United States. Our purpose is to democratize clinical trials to fully integrate them as part of community physicians’ clinical practice, thereby making it accessible to all people. Our network is the key to faster, widely available clinical trials in community practices. We offer a wide range of solutions and services for Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations and Sites including, but not limited to, on-site clinical research personnel, standardized clinical operating procedures, trial management software, and regulatory affairs. Our research network is GCP trained and we aim to improve both physician and patient experience while delivering the highest quality of research data efficiently. www.adaptiveresearch.org

Contact Information:

Matt De Luna

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: +714.742.2397

Email: m.deluna@adaptiveresearch.org