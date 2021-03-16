Bespoke Extracts Names MMA Fighter Mike “Platinum” Perry as New Brand Ambassador

Company Also Announces that Pre-Orders for New Manuka Honey + CBD Products Now Being Accepted

/EIN News/ -- SUNNY ISLES, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that Mike “Platinum” Perry, professional mixed martial artist (MMA), has joined the Company’s crew of brand ambassadors responsible for promoting Bespoke’s brand and growing line of high quality CBD formulations.



After completing 11 amateur fights with a record of 8-3, Perry made his professional debut in September 2014. In the first two years of his professional career, he fought nine battles and finished all of his opponents via knockout or technical knockout. He began fighting for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in the Welterweight division in 2016 and currently boasts a record of 11 wins by knockout and three wins by decision.

Active on Instagram and Twitter with nearly 600,000 and 150,000 followers, respectively, Perry is the latest elite athlete to be welcomed to Bespoke’s brand ambassador program. According to Perry, “I need fuel to keep going with my rigorous training regimen. Bespoke Extracts’ products are the perfect solution. They are a key part of my routine now.”

Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, stated, “Our growing team of prolific brand ambassadors plays an important role in aiding Bespoke to build awareness of our high quality CBD formulations and build credibility and authority of our brand among their many fans and followers. Like our other valued ambassadors, Mike Perry invests in his training and recovery and overall health and wellness to ensure he is optimally fit to compete. The fact that he has introduced Bespoke’s products into his daily life speaks volumes about the quality and trust our hemp-derived CBD products imbue.”

In separate news, the Company announced that it has begun accepting pre-orders of its new Manuka Honey + CBD product line in its ecommerce store, found at https://bespokeextracts , .com/collections/all . Pre-orders are expected to be shipped on or before March 30, 2021.

