Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Welcomes John Foret To The Team
EINPresswire.com/ -- John Foret has joined Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. John will specialize in industrial real estate.
In his career, he has managed and consulted for numerous companies and suppliers within the Oil & Gas Industry. John’s thirty-seven years of experience from every capacity of the industry has gifted him the understanding of how businesses function and expand while maintaining a budget.
John’s drive to succeed, his diligence, and his loyalty and accountability to relationships is the catalyst that every client will experience when working with him. John is a Texas licensed commercial real estate agent ready to assist you with your industrial, net lease, and commercial properties.
“John brings knowledge of the oil and gas industry that our customers will benefit from. He is a real asset to our office and we expect great things from him,” said Matt Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We specialize in the sale, lease and management of Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land and Investment Properties in Texas.
Matthew Cravey
