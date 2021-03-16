Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,669 in the last 365 days.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Welcomes John Foret To The Team

John Foret

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Foret has joined Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. John will specialize in industrial real estate.

In his career, he has managed and consulted for numerous companies and suppliers within the Oil & Gas Industry. John’s thirty-seven years of experience from every capacity of the industry has gifted him the understanding of how businesses function and expand while maintaining a budget.

John’s drive to succeed, his diligence, and his loyalty and accountability to relationships is the catalyst that every client will experience when working with him. John is a Texas licensed commercial real estate agent ready to assist you with your industrial, net lease, and commercial properties.

“John brings knowledge of the oil and gas industry that our customers will benefit from. He is a real asset to our office and we expect great things from him,” said Matt Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We specialize in the sale, lease and management of Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land and Investment Properties in Texas.

Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here

Cravey Company Video

You just read:

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Welcomes John Foret To The Team

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.