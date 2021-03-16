NDOT Launches Second Construction Season of Southwest McCarran Blvd. Improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Overnight single lane closures begin March 15 on southwest McCarran Boulevard (State Route 659) in Reno as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches the second season of roadway repaving and improvements.

Overnight single lane closures will take place from 7pm to 6am nightly Sunday evenings through Friday mornings on sections of McCarran Boulevard between West Fourth and South Virginia streets as crews install roadway drainage, landscaping, accessibility and other improvements. One lane will be open in each direction at all times and business and residential access will remain available. Travel delays will be minimal.

Periodic daytime single lane closures will also take place as the project progresses.

The lanes closures are part of a continuing project, launched in summer 2020, to enhance the roadway between South Virginia and West Fourth streets. The roadway was paved from West Fourth Street to Skyline Boulevard last year. As the project continues through late 2021, nearly three inches of roadway surface will ultimately be removed and repaved on more than six miles of McCarran Boulevard between South Virginia and West Fourth streets. Existing roadway medians will be slightly raised in certain areas to further separate directions of travel. Select right turn pockets, including at Greensburg Circle, will be reconfigured and restriped for enhanced visibility and accessibility for bicyclists. Roadway accessibility will also be improved with new sidewalk ramps and new pedestrian crosswalk push buttons. New trees and landscaping treatments will also replace older roadway landscaping.

As many as 32,000 drivers travel sections of the road daily.