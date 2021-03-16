Annual Black College ExpoTM offers a Virtual College Fair for DC/MD/Virginia students
The Black College ExpoTM makes access to higher learning institutions accessible to students from their home computer.UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic safeguard guidelines, Black College Expo™ produced by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) will be hosted LIVE virtually on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. EST. The Virtual Black College Expo is an ONLINE Experience for students to gain access to colleges as it highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), public and private colleges and universities and other educational certificate programs.
Students can get ACCEPTED on the spot, get their college application FEES Waived and millions of dollars in scholarships on the spot. This event will help high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four-year college. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to informative seminars and workshops including “The 411 for the Student Athlete”, “Why Attend an HBCU”, and “How to Find Money for College”. The Virtual Black College Expo is open to students, educators, and parents of all backgrounds.
This event is sponsored by U. S. Army, Toyota, Wells Fargo Bank and powered by National College Resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, Foundation Clothing Co, and HBCUstartups.
To register please visit: https://hopin.com/events/black-college-expo-dc-maryland-virtual-experience#top
Instructions for connecting to event:
Please use a laptop, desktop, or tablet device, or even your cell phone to connect to event. We advise that you use Google Chrome as your browser the day of the event. Make sure you're in a quiet place with a strong connection to Wi-Fi.
About the Black College Expo:
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full-service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
Joan Scott
+ +1 210-834-9964
email us here
National College Resources Foundation
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn