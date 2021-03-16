The Villas Luxury Senior Apartment Community in Manalapan, N.J., Lists 3 Foods to Avoid Before Bedtime
Limiting certain foods later in the day may help with falling asleep faster and/or improving sleep, expert explainsMANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STATEN ISLAND, N.Y./MANALAPAN, N.J. – Are you seeking a better night’s sleep? The Villas senior community in Manalapan, N.J., suggests you review your late-day eating habits.
Proper nutrition and gourmet fare are appreciated by residents of the luxurious Villas, which provides for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floors.
Limiting certain foods before bedtime may help with falling asleep faster and/or improving sleep, explains the chief dietitian/nutritionist at the healthy-living apartment community that is just a short drive from Staten Island, N.Y.
With an eye on improved sleep, the Villas advises you avoid the following food and beverages late in the day:
SWEET FOODS
Sugary foods, like a bowl of ice cream, spike insulin levels and stress hormone levels, both of which may make it difficult to fall asleep. Indulge on something more balanced like fruit – and try to finish your dessert two hours before bedtime.
ALCOHOLIC DRINKS
Alcohol may help you unwind and relax, but it prevents your body from getting fully into rapid eye movement (REM) cycle, where restful sleep occurs. Drinking alcohol before bed can make you more likely to wake up throughout the night and decreases overall sleep quality.
CAFFEINATED FOODS AND BEVERAGES
Caffeine stimulates the central nervous system for several hours after consumption. A better choice within eight hours or so before bedtime would be decaf rather than caffeinated coffee. Chocolate is a nutritious dessert option, but it does contain caffeine. Try savoring this sweet earlier in the evening, or reducing your portion.
To optimize your sleep, avoid eating within approximately two hours of bedtime, and try to not overeat. You shouldn’t go to bed starving, but you also shouldn’t be overly full. Your body has to work to digest your food as you’re sleeping, and the more it has to work, the less resting it is doing.
About the Villas
Situated on seven wooded acres in Manalapan, N.J., a short distance from Staten Island, N.Y., the Villas is a luxurious senior apartment community reflecting the ambiance and accommodations of a world-class resort. Offering a range of amenities and services sensitive to the lifestyle, health and daily needs of its residents, the complex – orchestrated by Hackensack Meridian Health – is uniquely focused on wellness and prevention, and ideal for singles and couples alike. The upscale 100,000-square-foot community offers a unique arrangement of supervision and increased healthcare with onsite physician services. Providing for independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care on specialized floors, the Villas eliminates the need to relocate elsewhere due to health issues, allowing couples to remain together in a comforting, well-managed, posh environment. The Villas is located at 289 Gordons Corner Road, Manalapan, NJ 07726. For information, the Villas may be reached at 732-847-3920, contacted via www.villashmh.com/contact, and visited online at www.villashmh.com.
