Arrest Made in an Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 4200 Block of Polk Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Monday, March 15, 2021, in the 4200 block of Polk Street, Northeast.

At approximately 9:28 am, the suspect approached the victim, who was in a vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim, then entered the vehicle and pushed the victim out of the vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee in the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The suspect then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, March 15, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.