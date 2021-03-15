Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) Offense: 5900 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) offense that occurred on Friday, July 24, 2020, in the 5900 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:37 pm, the suspect purposely struck the victim with his vehicle at the listed location.  The suspect then fled the scene.  The victim was treated on the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, March 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 38 year-old Rumon Toatley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle).

