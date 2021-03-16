The Digilearning Foundation is Paving the Way For Women in Digital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Supported by TAKUMI and The Financial Times, the Digilearning Foundation has created a new FREE ultimate pathway to work programme for Girls aged between 16-24. We want to create the inventors, designers, programmers, outside the box thinkers; an army of females who want to change the way the world works and their lives for the better.
“There is no quick fix for the gender gap in digital. There has been progress in some sectors but this is barely the beginning when compared to what needs to be done for a truly gender-balanced industry. Still in 2021 only 3% of ads depict women in leadership roles this needs to change!” - Lisa Goodchild. Founder Digilearning, British Entrepreneur Top 100
The Digilearning Foundation is providing a life-changing opportunity to empower young girls with real life in demand career skills. #GIRLRISE mission is to encourage creativity and connectivity. Over the course of the programme girls are taken on a journey of learning about confidence, public speaking, health & wellbeing, finance, pitching, tech roles, digital tools, business fundamentals and more. Participants will hear inspirational stories from females paving the way in tech industries.
“As a mother, I know my role as a parent in encouraging my daughter to challenge her perception of what a data scientist, a coder or a CEO looks like.” Ellie Edwards Scott, Trustee The Digilearning Foundation
Our #GIRLRISE students will be led in revolutionary digital career experiences and matched with a mentor. Our initiative is dedicated to inspiring these young women to consider a future in technology and be the leaders of the future.
“In an increasingly digital world, getting girls into tech is essential. Our career aspirations start early in our lives, which is why it is important to make the opportunities for girls within digital clear from the beginning. Over the last few months we have trained hundreds of young people, leading us to create this solution for now and future generations. Building creativity and confidence to get a role in a business they love or create a business for a brighter future, becoming the ultimate entrepreneurs or intrepreneurs.”
Sarah Wilson, Co-founder Digilearning
GirlRise masterclasses are provided by industry partners such as TAKUMI, Barclays, Virgin Red, TikTok, and Sage Accounting. The Digilearning Foundation understands our role in preparing our workforce to be future-ready. Our #GIRLRISE programme can help girls who are still unsure about what career they’d like to pursue the chance to gain first hand insights into the industry and what a potential path might look like as a professional in digital. It will be instrumental in increasing awareness of the opportunities available for young girls.
With the future in mind, well-known business and cultural leaders have come on board to help and lend their expertise to create the leading ladies of tomorrow. Business Entrepreneur and Author, Shaa Wasmund MBE, BBC TV Presenter Brenda Emmanus OBE, Founder of Mobo Awards Kanya King CBE and BBC Head of Diversity and TV Presenter June Sarpong OBE.
The Digilearing foundation believes that no young person, regardless of location, needs to be left behind. Our programme will have a massive social impact for young girls of all backgrounds but in particular from an underserved communities and BAME. We will ensure our young people are equipped with the right skills to safeguard the jobs of now and the future.
“Gen Z have been born into the world with screens and consume digital differently. It’s important to provide them with the skillsets to take them into the world of work. This is our opportunity to develop, educate and make a change for the next generation in order to shift gears.” Mary Keane-Dawson, Group CEO, TAKUMI
Digital literacy is an important entitlement for young people in an increasingly digital culture, as observed during the current COVID pandemic. To be digitally literate is to have access to daily life, helping to take a full and active part in social, cultural, economic, civic and intellectual life.
About Digilearning
Digilearning is the brainchild of Lisa Goodchild (named one of the UK’s Top 100 Entrepreneurs) and Sarah Wilson, and is a company dedicated to educating children, parents, and teachers with digital skills for now and the future. We know how important it is for children to know the foundations of the online and offline world; growing up in single-parent families and living in social housing, we understand the realities of 21st Century life for the vast number of children with similar backgrounds to our own. Social mobility and diversity in the workforce is at our core.
Digilearning is working with various schools in key academies throughout the UK, visiting schools with the Ministry of Education in Jamaica, partnering with the Ministry of Science and Innovation in Barbados, as well as working with children in the care system and providing digital skills workshops with the young people at The Prince's Trust International. Digilearning have achieved amazing results with their digital educational programmes. We are a UK registered charity
https://digilearning.co.uk/
About TAKUMI: The Global Influencer Marketing Specialists
TAKUMI is a leading global influencer marketing agency which offers influencer-led creative solutions for brands, enabling them to connect with audiences across social media in depth and at scale.
TAKUMI specializes in providing unparalleled influencer marketing insights and knowledge from 5+ years of partnering with leading brands across the globe including Clarins, Kellogg’s, Visa, Pernod Ricard and Mercedes.
Offering end-to-end client services and operating across multiple markets and platforms, TAKUMI is driven by creativity, talent, data, technology and strategic expertise.
TAKUMI has carried out more than 5,000+ campaigns to date, working with thousands of curated content creators, and is trusted to manage influencer relationships to deliver compelling, innovative campaigns which spark meaningful conversations with audiences.
Founded in 2015, TAKUMI is headquartered in the UK, with offices in London, Berlin and New York and operations in a further five EU countries.
https://takumi.com/
