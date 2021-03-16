ShePower Sport Launches New Webinar Series: Return To Sport in Pandemic Times
We're delighted to host Professor Mountjoy and Sakura Kokumai for this critical discussion, Bringing expert knowledge and athletes' first-hand experience together lies at the heart of ShePower Sport. ”LONDON, ON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health has for long been a taboo topic in elite sports. Sports affect mental health positively, but athletes are affected by stress, anxiety, and depression—just like anybody else.
— Dr. Katharina Grimm
Mental health describes a state of well-being in which you realise your abilities can cope with normal stresses and you are productive and able to contribute to your community. It is a sense of internal well-being where you feel in line with your values and beliefs, at peace with yourself, and positive and optimistic about life.
How do you achieve that despite hard training, wins and losses in competition, pressures and expectations, injuries and disease and, last but not least, in face of the life-changing effects of the pandemic? How do you accept that you will not always be in this perfect place?
Join an open, positive, and practical conversation with Prof. Margo Mountjoy, McMaster University in Toronto, Canada, and Sakura Kokumai, an American karateka on her way to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Webinar Details
Date: Thursday, March 18th, 2021
Time: 13h00 GMT
To register and receive login credentials, go to shepowersport.com/an-athletes-mind/
"We're delighted to host Professor Mountjoy and Sakura Kokumai for this critical discussion,” says Dr. Katharina Grimm, co-founder of ShePower Sport. “Bringing expert knowledge and athletes' first-hand experience together lies at the heart of ShePower Sport. We believe that the most useful and relevant insights occur at this intersection. How do athletes cope in an environment out of their control? How do I take care of my mind just as I do of my body? When do I seek help, and why does that show my strength? I can’t wait to hear what they share with our community."
About Sakura Kokumai
Sakura Kokumai is an American karateka. She won the gold medal in the women's individual kata event at the 2019 Pan American Games held in Lima, Peru, and will represent the United States at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
About Dr. Margo Mountjoy
Dr. Mountjoy is an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University Medical School and Regional Assistant Dean of the Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University. She is also a clinician scientist – sports medicine physician practicing at the Health + Performance Centre at the University of Guelph, as the Clinical + Academic Director. Dr. Mountjoy works for several International Sports organizations including the International Olympic Committee (IOC Games Group), the International Federation for aquatics (FINA), the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (Chair- ASOIF Medical and Scientific Consultative Group) and for the World Anti-Doping Agency (Health Medicine and Research). She is a retired elite artistic swimmer. One of her areas of expertise is athlete mental health. She has worked in this area for the IOC, ASOIF, and FINA and is a member of the IOC expert working group on mental health in sport.
About ShePower Sport
ShePower Sport believes that the rise of women in sport is about acquiring the confidence that their success makes sport more inspiring, colourful, convincing and powerful. On their interactive, user-centered platform, female athletes at all levels of performance can ask questions, tell their stories and share peer advice. Experts give practical tips on health, medical issues, performance, clean sport and integrity.
