OCI Secures Further Distribution and Allocation Partnership with Honeywell and Strata

OCI is proud to be distributing products manufactured by Strata and Honeywell, to deliver a premium range of PPE products to our partners globally and to both private and public entities.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International manufacturer Honeywell collaborates with market-leading supply chain procurement partner OCI Limited, to continue the fight against the effects of Covid-19
— Oliver Chapman, Group CEO of OCI Limited
OCI has further expanded its collaboration with Honeywell and the Abu Dhabi state subsidiary, Strata, as an on-going commitment for personal protective equipment (PPE) allocation. This partnership continues to supply over 3 million premium quality N95 masks to the US and other nations.
Since the pandemic began, OCI Limited deployed its resources and is supporting businesses globally in the end-to-end procurement of PPE. Due to COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, the use of N95 masks in various industries is vital in actively protecting key workers.
Oliver Chapman the CEO of OCI Limited said, “OCI is proud to be distributing products manufactured by Strata and Honeywell, to deliver a premium range of PPE products to our partners globally and to both private and public entities. We recognise the importance of these products in the fight against COVID-19 and look forward to delivering more to our clients.”
N95 masks are protective tools designed purely for air filtration and a close facial fit, as specified by the FDA. OCI Limited continues to utilise its logistics and financial infrastructure to support the distribution of these essential PPE products.
Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell said, “As a global leader in advanced worker safety technologies, Honeywell is committed to ensuring that PPE products are being placed quickly and cost-effectively in the hands of those most in need, including medical professionals and those on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Alongside their work within the UAE, Honeywell also increased domestic production of PPE within the UK. This resulted in a production line of 4.5 million disposable face masks per month, and the creation of 450 jobs at a time where unemployment was at its highest in the UK since 1971. Honeywell was committed to supplying 70 million face masks to the UK government over an 18-month time frame, further strengthening the UK’s response to the outbreak.
About OCI
Using its unique procurement, logistics and financing expertise, OCI is recognised as a global leader in the provision of end-to-end procurement partnering services across the manufacturing, consumables, healthcare, agricultural and industrial sectors.
By linking directly into the supply chains of its partners, OCI’s unique and intelligent business model streamlines its partners procurement process, unlocking their true potential.
