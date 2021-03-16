How Does the Corona Crisis Affect the Everyday Work of a Digital Agency?

The digital agency PIXELTALE describes how their agency work changed during corona crisis and how communication with customers and colleagues will be in future.

FRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, March 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covid-19 does not affect most digital companies economically, as assumed at the beginning of the crisis, unless the main customers come from the hospitality industry or other industries affected by the lockdown.We live in the digital age and that is exactly what you notice, especially during the Corona crisis. We now see what industries and companies lag behind when it comes to digitization. So it is not surprising that for instance many retailers are currently setting up an online shop in order they can at least sell their goods online during lockdowns. As severe and frightening the Corona crisis may be, we should also see it as an opportunity for change, both privately and commercially. It is amazing how many companies have adapted to the new circumstances in a very short time and see, for example, new opportunities for sales channels and get new projects off the ground in a very short time.Digital agencies have an advantage here and have almost no loss of sales. But how does the crisis affect everyday agency life? Will everything stay the same or will be there a change as well? Most agencies are currently working from home office. The exchange between colleagues takes place via video conference, email or telephone. Customer meetings also no longer take place in person, but only digitally via video. Adrijana from the digital agency PIXELTALE initially had her concerns as to whether the project work in this form would continue to work smoothly. So far, all employees were physically in the office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., client meetings took place in the meeting room or PIXELTALE employees went there in person. The switch to the home office was difficult for her, for years she was used to getting up in the morning, going to the office and rigidly spending her working hours there. The initial concerns subsided and she was taught better. Projects were implemented smoothly, communication with both - customers and colleagues - was flawless, and everyone even seemed more relaxed. Customer inquiries about projects did not stop and so everyone was forced to adapt to the new circumstances. Even if there is no usual office chat with colleagues, all employees found this new kind of remote working much more relaxed. The work-life balance was suddenly right. You can plan your time freely and adapt it to personal and family circumstances. Let´s be honest: the most important thing is the result and a successfully completed customer project, whether this takes place in eight hours of attendance in the office or from the home office in free time management.What happens after the Corona crisis?It's going well at the moment. However, the questions about what happens after Corona crisis are becoming more frequent. Will everything be the same again? Should the employees come back to the office normally during their working hours? How will the customer talks go in the future?The PIXELTALE managing directors are also concerned with these questions. They have had very good experience working remotely and have decided to forego an office where the employees are required to be present even after the Corona crisis. Whether the colleagues will work 40 or 30 hours in the future is initially irrelevant. The essential thing is that the projects are implemented successfully. The exchange continues to take place digitally via a project management tool and video meetings. If necessary, personal meetings will still take place, but in a more informal atmosphere in order to maintain the team spirit. It is important to place trust in the employees and to show them appreciation.As a digital agency, the company will continue to focus on digital communication channels with customers in the future. In the future, both initial discussions and project coordination meetings will take place via video conference or by telephone. Since often not only one employee is working on a project, this seems to be compatible with the new working model. The future will show whether customers will accept it that way. PIXELTALE is confident here, however, as a fundamental change in communication can be seen. Looking back, many face-to-face meetings, both internally and externally, were pure time wasters with sometimes long journeys to discussions and topics that could have been clarified by phone or video in a short time. Appreciation and respect are a basic attitude in business, towards others and towards yourself. How you deal with the time of the other people shows that they are valued, both by the agency and by the customer.Choosing this type of communication does not mean that a personal relationship with the customer is not important. PIXELTALE has made the experience that digital communication channels can also establish a partnership and appreciative relationship face to face with the customer and create a personal level.The changeover is relatively straightforward and easy here. How the change in the workplace regulation will be implemented, especially the legal aspects, is still being worked out in detail. In any case, the direction has already been defined and the sails set.