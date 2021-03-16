NOVASTEP ANNOUNCES FULL MARKET RELEASE OF THE PRESSLOCK COMPRESSION LOCKING PLATES
EINPresswire.com/ -- Novastep Inc., and its affiliates (“Novastep”), today announced the full market release of its Presslock® Compression Locking universal fusion plates, (the “Presslock Plates”). The Presslock Plates further expand the capabilities of the Airlock® Forefoot/Midfoot Plating System by allowing the usage of axially stable locking screws within the compression slots of the plates. These slots provide an additional 1.5mm of compression across the fusion site. The Presslock Plates eliminate the need for alternative foot and ankle implant devices, such as intra-plate nitinol staple fixation.
“The Presslock Plates present significant innovation over traditional locking plates by allowing surgeons to utilize a locking screw within the compression slot, an industry first,” stated Dr. Alan Ng, surgical podiatrist at Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialists in Denver, CO. “The plates provide stable fixation in arthrodesis procedures and are extremely beneficial in certain indications that typically have limited space to accommodate long plates. With Presslock Plates, the need for multiple holes on each side of the plate will not be required as often.”
Dr. Shawn Morrow, foot & ankle orthopaedic surgeon at Kansas Orthopaedic Center in Wichita, KS, emphasized that, “The low-profile of the Presslock Plates greatly reduces the risk of patients experiencing post-operative irritation due to the small tissue envelopes we encounter in many of these procedures. By having both 3.0mm and 3.5mm locking and non-locking screws, the system provides effective options for an abundance of procedures.”
The Presslock Plates are engineered for universal application throughout the midfoot and hindfoot for the fixation of osteotomies, fractures, and arthrodeses. Additionally, they are fully compatible with the entire range of the Airlock Plating System.
Dr. Meredith Warner, orthopedic surgeon specializing in foot and ankle reconstruction at Warner Orthopedics & Wellness in Baton Rouge, LA, added that, “The various plate lengths in the two-hole design, as well as the four-hole “H-style” configurations, provide ample fixation choices to treat a multitude of indications and anatomies.”
With the introduction of the Presslock Plates, Novastep continues to be dedicated to helping their foot and ankle customers improve outcomes and provide better healthcare by advancing their technologies and innovative medical solutions. These novel plates complement the existing, comprehensive Novastep product portfolio and are now available for immediate use.
ABOUT NOVASTEP INC.
Novastep is a global orthopedic device manufacturer that focuses exclusively on designing, developing, and commercializing products to treat conditions that affect the bones, joints, and soft tissues of the foot and ankle. The Company was founded in 2014 with an investment from Amplitude Surgical SA (Amplitude). Amplitude brings together extensive orthopedic medical technology operating experience, a strong investment track record, and a deep network of global relationships to help its intermediary companies accelerate growth.
Steve Dodge
