JAGGAER Achieves Strong 2020 Momentum, Poised for Further Growth in 2021

Technology pioneer drives customer success, product innovation and internal growth amidst a challenging year

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER reports strong 2020 performance, marked by rising customer demand, product innovation, team expansion and more. The company grew its headcount by 260 employees last year and invested heavily in its technology, with a focus on embedded intelligence, user experience and sourcing optimization.



JAGGAER implemented a total of 1,905 new updates and features across the JAGGAER ONE 20.1, 20.2 and 20.3 software releases. The provider also forged several strategic partnerships, including with TransferMate for seamless “Source to Settle” solutions and Tealbook for enriched supplier data.

The product innovation has led to several industry accolades for JAGGAER, including winning CFI.co’s Best Smart eProcurement Platform, being recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay (P2P) for the third straight year, making Spend Matters’ “Provider to Know” for the seventh consecutive year and being shortlisted for World Procurement Awards’ P2P Specialist Provider. JAGGAER was also recently named a Leader in six IDC MarketScape reports.

Customers also recognized the provider for superior capabilities and results. JAGGAER placed in the highest scoring group of vendors for the IDC SaaS Procurement Customer Satisfaction Award, which is based on direct customer feedback and ratings. Many customers also went on record to state how JAGGAER technology had helped them through the challenges posed by the pandemic, such as Cancer Research UK, Virginia Tech, Attijariwafa Bank, the Government of Wales, Oklahoma State University and the University of Pennsylvania.

“While the past year has been difficult for many reasons, JAGGAER has a lot to be proud of. Beyond expanding our team and technology capabilities, we’ve also actively invested in diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a welcoming environment for everyone in our community. We’re excited to drive even more progress, innovation and success for our customers, stakeholders, partners and employees in 2021 and beyond,” said CEO Jim Bureau.

2020 was a momentous year for JAGGAER with the celebration of its 25th year in business. The company also started its Human Equity Project, an ongoing initiative to make the workplace and external relations more inclusive and respectful. JAGGAER is eliminating terms from its entire platform and organizational communications that refer to historical racial injustices and prejudices based on gender, sexual orientation and more. JAGGAER also welcomed John F. Burton as its new Chairman in November. Mr. Burton is actively helping the leadership team drive the company’s vision, development and growth.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

Media Contact:



JAGGAER Media contact:

Abigail Holmes

Corporate Ink for JAGGAER

jaggaer@corporateink.com

+1 617.969.9192