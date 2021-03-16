Chart Industries Receives $47 million LNG Liquefaction Order from New Fortress Energy

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and energy industries, has received Notice to Proceed on the engineering work for New Fortress Energy’s (“NFE”) (NASDAQ: NFE) mid-scale 1.4 MTPA LNG offshore liquefaction project.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Chart’s content totals $47 million and includes our patented ISPMR® process technology, brazed aluminum heat exchangers, cold boxes, heavy hydrocarbon removal system and air-cooled heat exchangers, in addition to other pertinent equipment and engineering.

“We are excited to partner with New Fortress Energy on this unique, first-of-a-kind offshore liquefaction system,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s President and CEO. “NFE continues to be an industry leader with a strategic approach to the clean energy transition and the entire value chain.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company’s business plans, products and technology, future orders and customer requirements, business trends, and other information that is not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation or in other statements made by the Company are made based on management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the Company’s operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include those found in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

