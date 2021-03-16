Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VistaGen Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Shawn Singh, VistaGen’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Maxim Group and M-Vest’s Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference
Dates: March 17th – 19th
Format: Corporate Presentation & One-on-One Fireside Chat
   
Date: Friday, March 19th at 1:00 p.m. ET
Format: Fireside Chat with Jason McCarthy, Research Analyst
Website: To attend the virtual conference, register here
  https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference


Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference
Date: Thursday, March 25th at 10:05 a.m. ET
Format: Corporate Presentation
Website: To attend the virtual conference, register here
  https://events.benzinga.com/registration-page16068526119171607978331877

For more information regarding the conferences, please visit the sponsor conference websites.

About VistaGen
VistaGen Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information, please visit www.vistagen.com and connect with VistaGen on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Company Contact
Mark A. McPartland
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.
Phone: +1 (650) 577-3600
Email: IR@vistagen.com


