Cobalt Reimagines the Outboard with the Premium R8 Outboard Sport Runabout

The new R8 Outboard offers even more luxury, versatility and power, matched by an impressive array of family convenience features

/EIN News/ -- NEODESHA, Kan., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With families continuing to seek quality outdoor time together, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of its R8 Outboard, a top-of-the-line addition to its series of outboard runabouts. Featuring the clean lines, superb performance and deluxe appointments found in the sterndrive R8, the R8 Outboard offers the same 27’ 10” length and 8’ 6” beam with greater fuel capacity for its powerful outboard Yamaha or Mercury engines.



Ideally suited for extended season use, whether on inland lakes or in salt water, the new R8 Outboard design boasts a deep cockpit, with ample freeboard and a spacious interior with large bow and cockpit areas. Yacht Certified, the R8 OB is a reimagining of what an outboard can be, setting new standards for luxury, versatility and durability. Standard amenities include a wealth of storage space, a choice of either dual 7” or dual 10” Garmin displays, a swim platform with a folding step, and a selection of distinctive, extra-tall fixed or powered folding towers equipped with a sunshade and board rack mounting bosses. Interior options range from a removable hard- or soft-sided cooler and hidden RGB accent lighting to a powered helm seat, a galley, a phone holder with wireless charging, and four USB 12-volt chargers. Satellite radio and other audio sources are delivered by up to 14 speakers and 2 subwoofers, for a soundtrack that matches the array of new exterior and interior color options. Cobalt signature touches abound, with ‘Fresco Chil’ upholstery to reduce temperatures by up to 20° on dark surfaces; new Sof-Trac colors and patterns in the cockpit, on the gunwales, on the swim platform and in the head; bow and aft shade sails; accent wood trim; and plenty of beverage holders.

“Our new Yacht Certified R8 Outboard redefines the standards of outboard boating, offering improvements in luxury, versatility and power while delivering the performance, handling and ride quality that are synonymous with the Cobalt brand,” said Kelle Pierce, Director of Marketing.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R8 Outboard is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is an industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats, surf boats and outboard boats for the fresh-water and salt-water markets. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com .

Contact: Kelle Pierce

1715 N. 8th St., Neodesha, KS 66757

800-835-0256

www.cobaltboats.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56b411e4-52c4-4256-b555-5679f3a8e335