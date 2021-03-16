VivoPower International PLC to Participate in 33rd Annual Roth Conference

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) announced today that Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Chin and Executive Director, Matt Cahir, have been invited to present at this week’s Virtual Roth Conference, presented by Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”).

Roth’s 33rd annual investor conference is being held virtually from March 15-17, 2021, bringing together senior executives from over 400 companies and thousands of global investors. The conference will feature one-on-one management meetings, virtual fireside chats with industry analysts and thematic industry panels representing sectors including Sustainability, Technology, Healthcare and more.

For any inquiries, please reach out to shareholders@vivopower.com.

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.

About Roth

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (“Roth”) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, Roth is privately-held, employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Contact Investor Relations shareholders@vivopower.com Press rmorganevans@edisongroup.com