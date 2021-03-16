AMLC Token Prepares to Take 2021 Head-on with its Debut on the IDXA Exchange

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized Finance, better known as DeFi, has been gaining much attention these days as one of the most practical as well as versatile applications of blockchain technology and digital assets. Poised to become an alternative to the traditional financial system, DeFi is increasingly capable of providing even the unbanked with access to financial services at low cost, while simultaneously presenting attractive investment opportunities to everyone, particularly so when it comes to credit and loans.



As such, it can be said that the credits and loans sector is a mainstay on almost all DeFi products, the lifeblood of the DeFi realm and can be a gateway for institutions wishing to establish a firm foothold within the DeFi space.

It is with this in mind that Ascendancy Management Limited, an innovative firm that integrates sophisticated analytics and cutting-edge technologies into its financial investments, decided to launch the AMLC token.

The AMLC token would play a key role in one of its recently launched programs that would spear-head the company's entry into the DeFi realm, the AML DeFi Lending Program. The Program offers a range of options for community members to earn rewards for their participation as well as maximize the value of their AMLC tokens as well as capital.

In addition to playing a key role in the AML DeFi Lending Program, the AMLC has also recently made its debut listing on the International Digital Xchange Alliance's (IDXA) digital currency exchange, a state-of-the-art trading platform capable of offering a range of digital currency trading options that is better known as idxa.io.

This comes just as cryptocurrency trading is experiencing a new boom that can be partially attributed to the recent cryptocurrency bull run and as such, the AMLC's listing on the IDXA is set to ensure liquidity.

2021 will witness a lot of new developments for the AMLC token as Ascendancy Management Limited, through the launch of the AML DeFi Lending Program, look toward growing its presence in the DeFi realm.

With the DeFi sector's exponential growth, the AMLC is in a good position to seize the growth opportunities available by being the core digital asset of a blockchain ecosystem and the AML DeFi Lending Program, thereby ensuring its long-term value.

Media contact

Company: Ascendancy Management Limited

Contact: Ms. Jenny Chua

Telephone: +8613066821584

Email: customerservice@ascendancy-email.com

Website: https://ascendancy-mgmt.com/index

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7cfa0f23-4aa5-486c-b7db-c92e8ad861d7