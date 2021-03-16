Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,656 in the last 365 days.

Banxa Holdings to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Banxa Holdings (OTCQX: BNXAF) today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman, will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit.

  Event  Q1 Investor Summit
  Date March 23-25, 2021
  Presentation      March 25 @ 10:30AM EST
  Location https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JulccdVIRrqc7ThNGlDeJw

About The Investor Summit
The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

Contact:
Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

About Banxa Holdings
Banxa Holdings is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission is to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation and the digital asset space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building a fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency (eg.. USD/CAD to BTC/ETH). Banxa has offices in Australia and the Netherlands.

For further information go to www.banxa.com.

Wire Service Contact
InvestorWire (IW)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@InvestorWire.com


You just read:

Banxa Holdings to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.