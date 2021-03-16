Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Highlighted by Net Investment Income of $0.07 Per Share

Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 11:00 AM ET Today

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “GECC,”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.



Financial Highlights

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter was $1.6 million, as compared to NII of $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. NII was impacted by slower than anticipated deployment of capital following the completion of GECC’s rights offering, repayments and higher than anticipated legal expenses.

NII per share was $0.07 based on weighted average shares outstanding of 22,249,283, as compared to NII per share of $0.18, based on weighted average shares outstanding of 10,660,894, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

On October 1, 2020, we successfully completed a non-transferable rights offering which entitled holders of rights to purchase one new share of common stock for each right held at a subscription price of $2.95 per share. In total, we sold 10,761,950 shares of our common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $31.7 million.

As of December 31, 2020, GECC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 167.1%, up from 150.9% as of September 30, 2020, 144.5% as of June 30, 2020 and 141.1% as of March 31, 2020. GECC’s minimum asset coverage ratio is 150.0%.

Net assets grew to approximately $79.6 million on December 31, 2020, as compared to net assets of $60.5 million at September 30, 2020, $53.2 million at June 30, 2020 and $50.8 million at March 31, 2020.

NAV per share was $3.46 on December 31, 2020, compared to $5.53 at September 30, 2020. The decline from the prior quarter includes the effect of dilution of $1.35 per share from the rights offering and $0.06 per share from stock distributions in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased $5.3 million in aggregate principal of our senior notes at a weighted average price of $19.16 per note.



Management Commentary

Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter income decline was the result of cash drag from higher cash balances than we had planned, greater than anticipated legal expenses, and unrealized losses from legacy investments. Our position in Avanti was the largest of our unrealized losses in the quarter, as uncertainty of the status of its refinancing and delayed new business significantly impacted its valuation. While these results are a disappointing way to end the year, we ended the quarter with a strong and liquid balance sheet and with continued momentum in our effort to invest more in specialty finance. Finally, after year end, Avanti successfully extended the maturity of its first lien debt. We have much work to do but are positioned to have a better year in 2021.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, we held 31 debt investments, totaling approximately $108.2 million and representing 71.3% of the fair market value of our total investments. First lien and/or secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of our debt investments.

As of the same date, we held 10 equity investments, totaling approximately $43.5 million and representing 28.7% of the fair market value of our total investments. Three of the 10 equity investments, totaling approximately $27.4 million of fair value as of December 31, 2020, are income-generating equity investments.

As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 11.7%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 54.2% of the fair market value of debt investments.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we deployed approximately $35.3 million into new investments(1), at a weighted average current yield of 10.9%. The weighted average price of the debt deployment activity was 94% of par.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we monetized, in part or in full, 22 investments for approximately $43.8(2) million, at a weighted average current yield of 8.8%. The weighted average realized price was 100% of par.

Financial Review

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $5.7 million, or $0.26 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $4.1 million, or $0.18 per share.

Net realized gains for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share. Net unrealized depreciation from investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $12.1 million, or $0.54 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, our cash balance was approximately $52.6 million, exclusive of holdings of United States Treasury Bills and restricted cash. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2020 was $118.7 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due September 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL), our 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN) and our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM). During the year ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased $5.3 million in aggregate principal of our senior notes at a weighted average price of $19.16 per note.

Distributions

We also announced this morning that our board of directors set a $0.10 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set by GECC in the second quarter pursuant to authority granted by its board of directors.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:

(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

(2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Investments Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $147,494 and $168,269, respectively) $ 112,116 $ 147,412 Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $74,997 and $85,733, respectively) 74,998 85,733 Affiliated investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $109,840 and $102,704, respectively) 29,289 40,608 Controlled investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $7,630 and $10,601, respectively) 10,243 9,595 Total investments 226,646 283,348 Cash and cash equivalents 52,582 4,606 Restricted cash 600 - Interest receivable 2,423 2,350 Dividends receivable - 14 Due from portfolio company 837 617 Due from affiliates - 15 Prepaid expenses and other assets 240 89 Total assets $ 283,328 $ 291,039 Liabilities Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount

of $494 and $839, respectively) $ 29,799 $ 31,792 Notes payable 6.75% due January 31, 2025 (including unamortized discount

of $1,042 and $1,321, respectively) 44,568 45,078 Notes payable 6.50% due June 30, 2024 (including unamortized discount

of $1,529 and $2,058, respectively) 41,294 42,942 Payable for investments purchased 75,511 72,749 Interest payable 328 354 Distributions payable 1,911 1,338 Accrued incentive fees payable 9,176 8,157 Due to affiliates 764 997 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 362 743 Total liabilities $ 203,713 $ 204,150 Commitments and contingencies $ - $ - Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,

23,029,453 shares issued and outstanding and 10,062,682 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively) $ 230 $ 101 Additional paid-in capital 230,504 193,114 Accumulated losses (151,119 ) (106,326 ) Total net assets $ 79,615 $ 86,889 Total liabilities and net assets $ 283,328 $ 291,039 Net asset value per share $ 3.46 $ 8.63





GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Income: Interest income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 2,940 $ 5,088 $ 12,740 $ 17,087 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 22 - 22 - Affiliated investments 265 231 981 858 Affiliated investments (PIK) 1,376 1,219 5,218 4,158 Controlled investments 61 76 249 1,411 Controlled investments (PIK) - - - 684 Total interest income 4,664 6,614 19,210 24,198 Dividend income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments 463 63 867 470 Controlled investments 480 320 2,240 1,600 Total dividend income 943 383 3,107 2,070 Other income from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (226 ) 5 125 142 Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK) 368 - 368 - Affiliated investments - - - 2 Affiliated investments (PIK) - 1 75 565 Controlled investments - 9 12 61 Total other income 142 15 580 770 Total investment income $ 5,749 $ 7,012 $ 22,897 $ 27,038 Expenses: Management fees $ 613 $ 746 $ 2,511 $ 2,953 Incentive fees 210 636 1,020 2,735 Administration fees 182 253 729 987 Custody fees (8 ) 12 51 57 Directors’ fees 47 50 198 200 Professional services 647 122 1,441 833 Interest expense 2,206 2,303 9,126 7,636 Other expenses 187 142 655 491 Total expenses $ 4,084 $ 4,264 $ 15,731 $ 15,892 Net investment income before taxes $ 1,665 $ 2,748 $ 7,166 $ 11,146 Excise tax $ 17 $ 209 $ 17 $ 209 Net investment income $ 1,648 $ 2,539 $ 7,149 $ 10,937 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses): Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments $ 2,156 $ 31 $ (9,604 ) $ 1,146 Controlled investments (1,382 ) - (1,382 ) 154 Repurchase of debt - - 1,237 - Total net realized gain (loss) 774 31 (9,749 ) 1,300 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from: Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (821 ) (3,959 ) (14,520 ) (11,316 ) Affiliated investments (12,659 ) (241 ) (18,455 ) (7,907 ) Controlled investments 1,425 39 3,619 (561 ) Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (12,055 ) (4,161 ) (29,356 ) (19,784 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) $ (11,281 ) $ (4,130 ) $ (39,105 ) $ (18,484 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (9,633 ) $ (1,591 ) $ (31,956 ) $ (7,547 ) Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.07 $ 0.25 $ 0.54 $ 1.07 Earnings per share (basic and diluted): $ (0.43 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (2.40 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 22,249,283 10,062,682 13,309,463 10,249,578



