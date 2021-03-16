Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,657 in the last 365 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Highlighted by Net Investment Income of $0.07 Per Share

Company to Host Quarterly Conference Call at 11:00 AM ET Today

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “GECC,”) (NASDAQ: GECC), a business development company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter was $1.6 million, as compared to NII of $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. NII was impacted by slower than anticipated deployment of capital following the completion of GECC’s rights offering, repayments and higher than anticipated legal expenses.
  • NII per share was $0.07 based on weighted average shares outstanding of 22,249,283, as compared to NII per share of $0.18, based on weighted average shares outstanding of 10,660,894, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • On October 1, 2020, we successfully completed a non-transferable rights offering which entitled holders of rights to purchase one new share of common stock for each right held at a subscription price of $2.95 per share. In total, we sold 10,761,950 shares of our common stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $31.7 million.
  • As of December 31, 2020, GECC’s asset coverage ratio was approximately 167.1%, up from 150.9% as of September 30, 2020, 144.5% as of June 30, 2020 and 141.1% as of March 31, 2020. GECC’s minimum asset coverage ratio is 150.0%.
  • Net assets grew to approximately $79.6 million on December 31, 2020, as compared to net assets of $60.5 million at September 30, 2020, $53.2 million at June 30, 2020 and $50.8 million at March 31, 2020.
  • NAV per share was $3.46 on December 31, 2020, compared to $5.53 at September 30, 2020. The decline from the prior quarter includes the effect of dilution of $1.35 per share from the rights offering and $0.06 per share from stock distributions in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased $5.3 million in aggregate principal of our senior notes at a weighted average price of $19.16 per note.

Management Commentary
Peter A. Reed, GECC’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter income decline was the result of cash drag from higher cash balances than we had planned, greater than anticipated legal expenses, and unrealized losses from legacy investments. Our position in Avanti was the largest of our unrealized losses in the quarter, as uncertainty of the status of its refinancing and delayed new business significantly impacted its valuation. While these results are a disappointing way to end the year, we ended the quarter with a strong and liquid balance sheet and with continued momentum in our effort to invest more in specialty finance. Finally, after year end, Avanti successfully extended the maturity of its first lien debt. We have much work to do but are positioned to have a better year in 2021.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, we held 31 debt investments, totaling approximately $108.2 million and representing 71.3% of the fair market value of our total investments. First lien and/or secured debt investments comprised a substantial majority of the fair market value of our debt investments.

As of the same date, we held 10 equity investments, totaling approximately $43.5 million and representing 28.7% of the fair market value of our total investments. Three of the 10 equity investments, totaling approximately $27.4 million of fair value as of December 31, 2020, are income-generating equity investments.

As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average current yield on our debt portfolio was 11.7%. Floating rate instruments comprised approximately 54.2% of the fair market value of debt investments.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we deployed approximately $35.3 million into new investments(1), at a weighted average current yield of 10.9%. The weighted average price of the debt deployment activity was 94% of par.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, we monetized, in part or in full, 22 investments for approximately $43.8(2) million, at a weighted average current yield of 8.8%. The weighted average realized price was 100% of par.

Financial Review
Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $5.7 million, or $0.26 per share. Total expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $4.1 million, or $0.18 per share.

Net realized gains for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were approximately $0.8 million, or $0.03 per share. Net unrealized depreciation from investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $12.1 million, or $0.54 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2020, our cash balance was approximately $52.6 million, exclusive of holdings of United States Treasury Bills and restricted cash. Total debt outstanding as of December 31, 2020 was $118.7 million, comprised of our 6.50% senior notes due September 2022 (NASDAQ: GECCL), our 6.50% senior notes due June 2024 (NASDAQ: GECCN) and our 6.75% senior notes due January 2025 (NASDAQ: GECCM). During the year ended December 31, 2020, we repurchased $5.3 million in aggregate principal of our senior notes at a weighted average price of $19.16 per note.

Distributions
We also announced this morning that our board of directors set a $0.10 per share cash distribution for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

The record and payment dates for the distribution are expected to be set by GECC in the second quarter pursuant to authority granted by its board of directors.

Conference Call and Webcast
GECC will discuss these results in a conference call later this morning (Tuesday, March 16, 2021) at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 – 11:00 a.m. ET
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:  
(United States): 844-820-8297
(International):  661-378-9758

 

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "GECC." An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the “Investor Relations” section of Great Elm Capital Corp.’s website at http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations after the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast
The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of GECC’s website or by clicking on the conference call link: Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Q4 2020 Conference Call Webcast.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “designed,” “seek,” “continue,” “upside,” “potential” and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements involve estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in the statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are: conditions in the credit markets, the price of GECC common stock, the performance of GECC’s portfolio and investment manager and risks associated with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GECC and its portfolio companies. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in GECC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC. GECC assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any duty to, update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication or to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Endnotes:
(1) This includes new deals, additional fundings (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities), refinancings and capitalized PIK income. Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.
(2) This includes scheduled principal payments, prepayments, sales and repayments (inclusive of those on revolving credit facilities). Amounts included herein do not include investments in short-term securities, including United States Treasury Bills.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations                                                 
+1 (617) 375-3006                                                                
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
aprior@equityny.com

GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets        
Investments        
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $147,494 and $168,269, respectively)		   $ 112,116     $ 147,412  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled short-term investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $74,997 and $85,733, respectively)		     74,998       85,733  
Affiliated investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $109,840 and $102,704, respectively)		     29,289       40,608  
Controlled investments, at fair value
(amortized cost of $7,630 and $10,601, respectively)		     10,243       9,595  
Total investments     226,646       283,348  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     52,582       4,606  
Restricted cash     600       -  
Interest receivable     2,423       2,350  
Dividends receivable     -       14  
Due from portfolio company     837       617  
Due from affiliates     -       15  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     240       89  
Total assets   $ 283,328     $ 291,039  
         
Liabilities        
Notes payable 6.50% due September 18, 2022 (including unamortized discount
   of $494 and $839, respectively)		   $ 29,799     $ 31,792  
Notes payable 6.75% due January 31, 2025 (including unamortized discount
   of $1,042 and $1,321, respectively)		     44,568       45,078  
Notes payable 6.50% due June 30, 2024 (including unamortized discount
   of $1,529 and $2,058, respectively)		     41,294       42,942  
Payable for investments purchased     75,511       72,749  
Interest payable     328       354  
Distributions payable     1,911       1,338  
Accrued incentive fees payable     9,176       8,157  
Due to affiliates     764       997  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     362       743  
Total liabilities   $ 203,713     $ 204,150  
         
Commitments and contingencies   $ -     $ -  
         
Net Assets        
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized,
   23,029,453 shares issued and outstanding and 10,062,682 shares issued and
   outstanding, respectively)		   $ 230     $ 101  
Additional paid-in capital     230,504       193,114  
Accumulated losses     (151,119 )     (106,326 )
Total net assets   $ 79,615     $ 86,889  
Total liabilities and net assets   $ 283,328     $ 291,039  
Net asset value per share   $ 3.46     $ 8.63  
         
         


GREAT ELM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share amounts)

    For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		     For the Year Ended December 31,  
    2020     2019     2020       2019  
Investment Income:                                
Interest income from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $ 2,940     $ 5,088     $ 12,740       $ 17,087  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)     22       -       22         -  
Affiliated investments     265       231       981         858  
Affiliated investments (PIK)     1,376       1,219       5,218         4,158  
Controlled investments     61       76       249         1,411  
Controlled investments (PIK)     -       -       -         684  
Total interest income     4,664       6,614       19,210         24,198  
Dividend income from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     463       63       867         470  
Controlled investments     480       320       2,240         1,600  
Total dividend income     943       383       3,107         2,070  
Other income from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     (226 )     5       125         142  
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments (PIK)     368       -       368         -  
Affiliated investments     -       -       -         2  
Affiliated investments (PIK)     -       1       75         565  
Controlled investments     -       9       12         61  
Total other income     142       15       580         770  
Total investment income   $ 5,749     $ 7,012     $ 22,897       $ 27,038  
                                 
Expenses:                                
Management fees   $ 613     $ 746     $ 2,511       $ 2,953  
Incentive fees     210       636       1,020         2,735  
Administration fees     182       253       729         987  
Custody fees     (8 )     12       51         57  
Directors’ fees     47       50       198         200  
Professional services     647       122       1,441         833  
Interest expense     2,206       2,303       9,126         7,636  
Other expenses     187       142       655         491  
Total expenses   $ 4,084     $ 4,264     $ 15,731       $ 15,892  
Net investment income before taxes   $ 1,665     $ 2,748     $ 7,166       $ 11,146  
Excise tax   $ 17     $ 209     $ 17       $ 209  
Net investment income   $ 1,648     $ 2,539     $ 7,149       $ 10,937  
                                 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):                  
Net realized gain (loss) on investment transactions from:                                
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments   $ 2,156     $ 31     $ (9,604 )     $ 1,146  
Controlled investments     (1,382 )     -       (1,382 )       154  
Repurchase of debt     -       -       1,237         -  
Total net realized gain (loss)     774       31       (9,749 )       1,300  
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investment transactions from:          
Non-affiliated, non-controlled investments     (821 )     (3,959 )     (14,520 )       (11,316 )
Affiliated investments     (12,659 )     (241 )     (18,455 )       (7,907 )
Controlled investments     1,425       39       3,619         (561 )
Total net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation)     (12,055 )     (4,161 )     (29,356 )       (19,784 )
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)   $ (11,281 )   $ (4,130 )   $ (39,105 )     $ (18,484 )
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations   $ (9,633 )   $ (1,591 )   $ (31,956 )     $ (7,547 )
                                 
Net investment income per share (basic and diluted):   $ 0.07     $ 0.25     $ 0.54       $ 1.07  
Earnings per share (basic and diluted):   $ (0.43 )   $ (0.16 )   $ (2.40 )     $ (0.74 )
Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted):     22,249,283       10,062,682       13,309,463         10,249,578  

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Great Elm Capital Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Highlighted by Net Investment Income of $0.07 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.