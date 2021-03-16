Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation Announces Amber-Dawn Boudreau as Vice President, Engagement

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) is pleased to welcome Amber-Dawn Boudreau to its executive team in the role of Vice President, Engagement effective immediately. Amber most recently worked at CIBC, as Senior Manager on their Commercial Banking, Indigenous Markets team in Ontario.



Alicia Dubois, Chief Executive Officer at the AIOC, said “We are thrilled to have Amber join us as we expand our engagement efforts with Indigenous communities in Alberta. Amber will actively engage with and support Indigenous communities and the economic ecosystem so that the AIOC is positioned to advance Indigenous investments in Alberta’s natural resource sectors. The AIOC is committed to advancing Indigenous communities and prosperity across the province and Amber will energize our commitment by working closely with and supporting our key Indigenous partners as they work to develop strong business partnerships and investment opportunities.”

In her role, Amber will serve as a key first point of contact for Indigenous groups looking to invest in natural resource projects that will advance their community’s prosperity and engagement in the economy. She will be instrumental in developing strategies and processes that will allow the AIOC to have meaningful, ongoing engagement with First Nations and Metis Settlements on resource-based projects, while developing a strong understanding of each community’s unique objectives and priorities.

“I am inspired by the AIOC’s historical and impactful mandate and am honoured to join the AIOC team,” said Amber. “I’m looking forward to expanding and strengthening our presence and relationships across Alberta and continuing to drive economic growth and prosperity in Indigenous communities.”

Amber is a proud member of the Red Rock Indian Band and comes to the AIOC with more than 18 years of experience in the banking industry. She has a strong background in Indigenous Commercial Banking, with experience in Enterprise Commercial Banking, Small Business and Personal Markets and Investments. Amber serves on the Board of Directors for Algoma Family Services. Before joining the AIOC, she acted as interim Team Lead and Senior Manager for CIBC’s Indigenous Markets Team and actively mentored women in Commercial Banking. Prior to her career in banking, Amber worked at an Ontario law firm that specialized in Aboriginal Law and acted as a Community Facilitator for the Self-Governance and Education Initiative with the Union of Ontario Indians.

To learn more and connect directly with the AIOC, please email info@theaioc.com

