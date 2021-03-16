Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before March 24, 2021; click here to submit trade information

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) investors that acquired shares between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020. Investors have until March 24, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

It is alleged in the complaint that Voyager made misleading and false statements to the market. Voyager’s IND submission to the FDA for VY-HTT01 failed to include essential information in regard to chemistry, manufacturing and controls matters including product characterization and drug-device compatibility. Based on this failure, Voyager’s IND submission for VY-HTT01 was deficient. Voyager overstated the likelihood of the IND submission achieving FDA approval. Voyager’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Voyager.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 24, 2021.

