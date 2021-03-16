Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Walmart, Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case

​LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Walmart, Inc. ("Walmart" or "the Company") (NYSE: WMT) investors that acquired securities between March 30, 2016 and December 22, 2020.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in the complaint that Walmart made misleading and false statements to the market. Walmart knowingly filled improper prescriptions that were written by “pill-mill” prescribers. Thousands of these prescriptions filled by Walmart demonstrated obvious red flags such as harmful mixtures of medications. Walmart management pressured its pharmacists to fill as many of these prescriptions as possible, which made it difficult for them to comply with the law. Walmart’s pharmacy revenues were inflated artificially, as a result of filling invalid prescriptions in violation of the dispensing requirements of the Controlled Substance Act. Walmart’s public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Walmart, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising