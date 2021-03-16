MedolifeRx Announces Results From Efficacy Test on Polarization Technology Showing 497 Percent Increase in Efficacy of API When Polarized

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today results from an independent efficacy test conducted on the Company’s polarization technology where the subject compound showed an increased efficacy of 497 percent when compared to its non-polarized counterpart, validating the polarization technology that is being used in most of Medolife’s clinical programs and consumer products.



The aim of the study was to compare the efficacy of polarized and non-polarized Mitragyna speciosa, more commonly known as Kratom. Kratom is a natural ingredient that has been used in herbal medicine since at least the 19th century and more recently has seen an increase in interest as a potential alternative medical treatment to control withdrawal symptoms and cravings caused by addiction to opioids or to other addictive substances such as alcohol. The study measured the Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production levels in primary human fibroblast cells and that data was used to validate the effectiveness of polarization in cellular functions. Fibroblasts were plated in 96 well plates at 10,000 cells per well and were treated for 24 hours, allowing research as to the percentage change between polarized and non-polarized versions of Kratom.

The results showed that polarization of Kratom demonstrates sufficient polarizability, which is the ability of compounds to absorb photon emission through electromagnetic resonance. The ATP production in the primary human fibroblast cells of the Polarized Kratom sample is 497 percent higher than the Non-Polarized Kratom sample.

The study is important to the Company’s overall pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product research and development programs as most of the Company’s products utilize the polarization technology, which was designed to increase the potency of single molecules and complex compounds. This study further validates the technology and positions the Company for further research to increase the effectiveness of various APIs, decreasing side effects of harsh compounds as well as the raw material input of medicines and nutraceutical products.

“The proprietary polarization technology is the cornerstone of our medical and consumer product development programs, including our Escozine® clinical program which is currently in review for product registration as a treatment for COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic, and this study further validates our technology,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While many pharmaceutical companies are working with new and novel compounds, our company is unique in that we could apply this technology to almost any API, currently in use or in the clinic, to increase the efficacy of those compounds for their intended purposes, a true differentiator in our space. While we may not work with Kratom in the near-term, we plan to further validate our technology with various compounds and eventually bring new clinical programs to our pipeline using the technology, that are in high-impact patient focus areas. We are pursuing clinical programs in the United States as well as in other countries around the world.”

Medolife’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company recently announced results from a toxicity study on the drug candidate that showed that at maximum dose levels the product is non-toxic and safe. The Company is seeking product registration for the treatment of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic and has filed study data in pre-IND format with the US FDA.

About MedolifeRx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. MedolifeRx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelia who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelia’s polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, QuantRx supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Phil Sands

https://ir.quantrx.com/

818-659-8052

Kyle Porter

medolife@cmwmedia.com

858-264-6600