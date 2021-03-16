JumpCloud Takes Employee Onboarding from Hours to Seconds with Addition of Zero-Touch Enrollment to Cloud Directory Platform

Integration of Apple MDM delivers advanced device management capabilities to IT teams from the directory platform, eliminating the need to adopt separate solutions for MDM and identity and access management (IAM)

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud has introduced Zero-Touch Enrollment for Macs to its market-leading cloud directory platform, giving IT teams the ability to get employees up and running upon first login to a new Mac that has never been physically touched by the IT administrator. After the Mac is enabled through integration with the Apple Business Manager, formerly known as Apple Device Enrollment Program (DEP), IT simply creates a user identity for the new employee in the JumpCloud Directory Platform and adds the user into existing groups, all of which takes just a few mouse clicks in JumpCloud’s administrative console. When the new user unboxes their Mac, the initial login unifies the identity with the device, configures the device, and gives the user appropriate access to all corporate resources through their JumpCloud credentials.



“Zero-Touch Enrollment for Macs, a feature traditionally associated with standalone MDM products, is another example of how JumpCloud is redefining the directory,” said Bill Mrochek, JumpCloud’s Head of Product. “IT should not have to adopt dozens of tools and be faced with managing multiple identities for a single employee. With a cloud directory platform, IT is able to get work done faster and easier, by having a single user identity that authorizes access to all corporate IT resources. The move to remote work has created an urgency for simplifying how IT manages employee access to different types of resources — regardless of what they are or where they are. JumpCloud is uniquely capable of making it easier for IT teams, especially those with limited resources, to get work done.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a world where millions of workers start new jobs without ever being in physical contact with colleagues — including the IT team. This has created big challenges for new hire onboarding as IT struggles to get new hires connected to the applications, files, and other corporate IT resources they need to access. With the addition of Zero-Touch Enrollment functionality in the cloud directory, both users and IT get a far better onboarding experience. For remote workers, this new feature means they can be productive upon receiving their new Macs without having to configure security, identity, and access protocols themselves or via support tickets to the IT department. This model for a single unified identity eliminates risk, complexities, and the cost associated with creating and managing user identities across multiple systems and having standalone device management.

“We can provision users and assign them directly to the device without touching the machine,” said Brian Coleman, founder of Matchstick Birmingham, an IT consulting and contracting firm in Birmingham, Alabama. “It’s a game changer to be able to create and provision new users no matter where they are — especially now, with the pandemic and offices essentially going away.”

JumpCloud is redefining the directory to enable the domainless enterprise, where admins can secure every user and device from the cloud, without any legacy on-premise infrastructure or networking required. The Zero-Touch Enrollment release follows a particularly strong start to 2021 for the company, which includes its oversubscribed $100M Series E round in January and its leadership across several categories in G2’s Best Software of 2021 , including Highest Satisfaction, Best Software Product, Best IT Cloud Management, Best Remote Work Product, and Best Mid-Market Product. For IT admins with limited resources, the JumpCloud Directory Platform puts simple, secure, and cost-effective user management within reach by consolidating identity across any and all IT resources without the complexity of other enterprise solutions.

