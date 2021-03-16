Global Fintech Provider Nuvei Joins the American Gaming Association

Nuvei’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Neil Erlick, appointed to board of directors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON and MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces it has joined the American Gaming Association (AGA). The AGA is the premier national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry.



Nuvei’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Neil Erlick, will serve on the AGA board of directors, offering unique insights to the industry’s work on advancing payment modernization opportunities in gaming. In addition to serving as a board member, Nuvei will also be actively involved in AGA task forces, most significantly the Payments Modernization working group.

“We are excited to collaborate with the AGA and are confident that our participation will further expand our growth in the U.S. iGaming market. Playing an active role in ensuring that industry collaborators are up to speed with technological advances is very important to us,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “As innovative leaders committed to the success of online gaming operators, we find it our responsibility to ensure regulatory bodies are fully aware of what payment tech is capable of in encouraging responsible wagers, fighting fraud, and equipping merchants and players alike with the necessary tools to ensure fast and secure transactions.”

Recently announcing its ongoing growth in the U.S. iGaming industry, Nuvei has onboarded operators from all online gaming sectors. With the market growing exponentially, Nuvei was swift to obtain licensing in multiple states with many more on the way. This ensures U.S. iGaming operators experience the same innovation and seamless payments that their European counterparts have enjoyed for nearly two decades. The next natural step was to further participate in relevant discussions with advocates such as the AGA, who are equally committed to the business success, legislative, and regulatory issues of those that drive the iGaming industry.

“We are excited to welcome Nuvei and their industry expertise to the AGA family,” said Bill Miller, president and CEO at AGA. “The AGA is focused on helping the industry recover from the devastating impacts of COVID-19 on gaming. As an industry and an association, we are stronger when we’re working together. With the help of members like Nuvei, we can accelerate our recovery.”

