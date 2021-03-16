Tendo Systems Builds Radical Collaborations to Help Transform Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Software industry veterans team up with Jefferson Health and General Catalyst to create a next-generation digital engagement platform that will seamlessly connect patients, clinicians, and caregivers



PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tendo Systems today announced collaborations with Jefferson Health and General Catalyst to create a next-generation digital engagement platform that will seamlessly connect patients, clinicians, and caregivers throughout the care cycle. Tendo is led by former Veeva executives (and siblings), Dan and Jen Goldsmith, who together spent decades building enterprise cloud solutions that have become the backbone of the education and life sciences industries.

“Prior to starting Tendo, we spent nearly a year talking with patients and clinicians,” said Jen Goldsmith, President of Tendo Systems. “Frustration with complex, disparate, and difficult to use healthcare applications was a common theme. People saw how simple and connected their everyday lives were and wondered why healthcare was different.”

Tendo’s approach focuses on creating a configurable and scalable platform and healthcare-specific applications that provide more connected, more consumer-friendly experiences. By combining the team’s deep software and healthcare expertise with critical insights from industry collaborators, such as Jefferson Health, Tendo is uniquely positioned to meet current and emerging healthcare technology needs.

“At Jefferson, we are changing the paradigm of delivery to one where patients are people who want to be able to thrive without healthcare getting in the way and access is simple; what we call healthcare with no address,” said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. “Tendo shares our vision and has the experience and expertise to deliver the right technology for this change. For Jefferson, this is an opportunity to create the best of both worlds bringing together fast paced digital transformation within our healthcare ecosystem.”

Tendo has also joined forces with General Catalyst (GC), the venture capital (VC) firm that fueled the success of companies like Airbnb, Instacart, Stripe, Livongo, and Oscar. Hemant Taneja, Managing Director at GC, has become a strong advocate for technology-enabled healthcare transformation, citing a new era where radical collaborations between technologists and healthcare stakeholders will simplify access to healthcare and put the patient-clinician relationship back at the center of care.

“Healthcare systems have recognized the growing demand for more consumer-centric experiences. However, this type of digital transformation can only happen through concerted effort and with new collaboration models,” said Taneja. “The collaboration between General Catalyst, Tendo, and Jefferson will bring together proven software expertise and a long history of healthcare innovation to dramatically change the experience of care over the course of the next decade.”

Tendo believes that maintaining a mission focus and collaborating deeply with healthcare visionaries will be critical elements in achieving the industry’s most important goals, an approach that is already resonating with the healthcare community.

“Large-scale transformation requires bold vision, strong execution, and deep collaboration across multiple healthcare constituencies,” said Dan Goldsmith, CEO of Tendo. “Tendo is proud to partner with organizations like Jefferson Health and General Catalyst as we work together to make healthcare more connected, accessible, and equitable.”

