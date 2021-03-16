Introducing Supreen™: A Revolutionary Performance Upholstery Fabric You Have to Feel to Believe

Supreen™ marks the evolution and future of performance textiles with a remarkably plush hand and a proprietary, impermeable liquid-barrier

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supreen™, a revolutionary new performance fabric, tackles the spills and stains of everyday life without compromising high-end design, sustainability, or materiality. A fusion of beauty and brawn, Supreen™ brings cutting-edge woven and coated technology to create a unique liquid-barrier textile with a soft hand that offers impressive upholstery options. This leading combination represents an evolution of performance fabrics, offering manufacturers and designers the durability they need with the aesthetic they seek.

Named after a combination of the words “supple” and “preen,” preserving comfort and beauty is key to Supreen™’s ethos. With a supple, surprisingly soft hand, “preen” references the preening of an aquatic bird, keeping its plumage waterproof and tidy. Made by Nassimi, a market innovator in premium faux leather, Supreen™ follows suit in its technical prowess and inventive nature. Breaking new ground, the composite material is constructed of a proprietary silicone blend that is virtually impermeable to any liquid, reactively repelling liquids and preventing future stains. No matter the length of time from the original spill, Supreen™ resists liquid permeability, ensuring that stains do not soak through the fabric or compromise the furniture. A testament to texture and breathability allows Supreen™ a greater range of upholstery possibilities, where stiffer, more traditional performance fabrics may waver.

“Supreen™ is a pioneer of performance materials,” states Iwan Nassimi, Executive Vice President of Nassimi. "Designed to provide the utmost performance, Supreen™ exceeds industry standards and expectations. With an impermeable liquid barrier, stain resistance, bleach cleanability and impressive breathability, we are thrilled to introduce Supreen™ and look forward to seeing how designers and manufacturers leverage its innovation in contract environments and beyond."

Thoughtfully crafted, Supreen™ utilizes a multi-step production method. After the polyester fabric is woven to the highest performance specifications and dyed to the desired hue, it is then purified in a proprietary, patented process that ionically removes over 99% of all contaminants. The fabric is then immersed into a novel silicone solution that permanently embeds a thin layer into the fibers without altering appearance or texture, thanks to the patented purification process. Lastly, a performance polyurethane backing is thermo-bonded to the fabric, sans adhesives or solvents, creating a new, composite material, and completing the process.

Compromise is not found within Supreen™’s vocabulary. Along with its remarkable performance capabilities, what sets Supreen™ apart is its incredibly plush hand for such a high-duty material - Supreen™ retains the luxurious softness of a woven fabric with the integrated durability of a coated textile. This material innovation ensures that Supreen™ surpasses contract grade upholstery standards and is suitable for endless design options. True to Nassimi’s signature of proactive and future-thinking design solutions, Supreen™ is both environmentally friendly and bleach cleanable. Free of fluorocarbons, Supreen™ prioritizes environmental and personal health, as its silicone composition is PFC- and PFOA-free. Supreen™ is also HHI and Prop 65 compliant.

The inaugural launch of Supreen™ will include three new textile offerings boasting performance capabilities and a rich, sweeping color palette of deep jewel tones and classic neutrals. The Supreen™ Winter 2021 Collection includes a textural weave with subtle dimension, a touchably soft, delicately heathered design, and a small-scale geometric pattern with dynamic texture. More innovative patterns will be added to the collection in the coming months.

Supreen™ is currently available exclusively through a handful of leading fabric distributors including: Anzea Textiles (division of Stinson), Burch Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics, Coral Inc, Designtex, Fabricut Contract, Justin David Textiles, KB Contract, Knoll Textiles, Paul Brayton Designs, Reliatex, Samelson-Chatelane, United Fabrics, Woeller, and Wolf Gordon Inc.

About Nassimi

Nassimi LLC is a leading supplier of faux leather and performance textiles. Since its inception in 1978, Nassimi has been recognized as the market innovator, setting industry standards and always aiming to exceed expectations. In addition to offering an extensive in-stock product line, Nassimi works closely with manufacturers in a variety of industries to provide solutions to their vinyl and coated fabric needs. With its technical expertise and innovative thinking, Nassimi takes a proactive approach in creating cost-effective and application-specific products to suit its customers’ needs. www.nassimi.com.

About Supreen™

Supreen™ is a revolutionary new performance upholstery material that marries cutting-edge woven and coated technology to create a unique liquid-barrier textile. The result is a hard-working upholstery fabric with a luxurious look and a surprisingly supple hand. Supreen™ outperforms in the places and spaces where life hits hard. Learn more at supreenfabric.com.

