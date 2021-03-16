Community Cares Partners and Usio Deliver Much Needed Aid to almost 6,000 Oklahomans

Mastercard Accelerator for America Grant Recipient Chooses Usio Prepaid Debit Card Platform, Akimbo, as Best and Most Effective Means to Distribute Funds Quickly and Efficiently

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced today that Community Cares Partners in Oklahoma (“CCP”) has chosen Usio’s Prepaid Debit Card as its payment solution to disburse its CARES Act and related funds to almost 6,000 Oklahoma residents. Community Cares Partners is funded in part by Mastercard’s Accelerator for America program.



Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “We are pleased that Community Cares Partners chose Usio’s Prepaid Debit Card, Akimbo, to disburse funds to those facing housing crisis, eviction or other financial adversities as a result of lost wages or hardships brought about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CCP is another example of how community organizations have recognized that our prepaid solutions provide the flexibility they need to overcome the challenge of disbursing and monitoring their funds. Usio has become a leader in this field, with over 100 similar organizations across the United States integrating our card issuing technology into their programs. We appreciate CCP’s confidence in our ability to serve as their electronic payments partner.”

Ginny Bass Carl, Executive Director at CCP commented, "Usio’s prepaid debit cards offered significant advantages compared to other means to disburse funds. Our clients found them very easy to use. For CCP, due to time constraints and logistics, we realized that utilizing the debit card would enable us to disburse funds more quickly and efficiently. To date, we have delivered funds to almost 6,000 Oklahoma residents. We are extremely grateful to Usio and our other partners for supporting a program that benefits thousands of local residents.”

Several heartwarming stories have come to light because of the efforts of CCP. Most notably, the story of a young mother who had been evicted from her home and had no furniture was able to buy beds for her twin boys. Additionally, a woman sold her vehicle to help pay bills was able to go to job interviews because the funds provided on the Prepaid card were used for Uber rides. These are just two examples of how these funds were able to help those in need.

Houston Frost, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Prepaid Products, added, “We are honored to have been chosen as the prepaid card solution supporting CCP’s important community mission. Community, civic, social and governmental organizations actively providing financial aid to those in their communities suffering most as a result of the hardships precipitated by the pandemic need a simple, easy-to-use solution to get funds disbursed quickly and efficiently. With over 100 successful implementations of our customized and innovative prepaid solutions, we are dedicated to helping organizations such as CCP in their efforts to improve the lives of the communities they serve.”

About Community CARES Partners

Community Cares Partners (CCP) is making a difference for Oklahomans by assisting households and families facing housing crisis and eviction as a result of lost wages or hardships from COVID-19. A public/private partnership, CCP distributes CARES funds to help our neighbors maintain housing stability. Community Cares Partners operates as a program of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. Funding through the City of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County, Cleveland County, the State of Oklahoma, as well as generous gifts from the Inasmuch Foundation and Flourish OKC, enable CCP to meet the needs of our clients and partners.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech and integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, leading FinTech and non-bank lenders, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The strength of the Company is its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector and its ability to provide and execute on its service commitments. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas, and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

