Farmers of Salem and Their Independent Agent Network Gear Up to Reach Goal of $15,000.00 For Habitat For Humanity

/EIN News/ -- SALEM, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey based property and casualty insurer, Farmers of Salem announces their sixth annual charitable drive, working in partnership with their independent agent network to raise awareness and donations for Habitat for Humanity. As part of our “Earn More, Give Back” charitable incentive agents will be offered the opportunity to support Habitat for Humanity, with Farmers of Salem donating $15 per policy written to the agency’s local Habitat affiliate. In 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 donations have totaled $64,300. Donations were made in the name of the agency in partnership with Farmers of Salem. The goal for 2021 is $15,000 to be donated to Habitat for Humanity affiliates in MD, NJ, PA & DE.

Kim Lorenzini, VP of Marketing and Business Development for Farmers of Salem said, "A big part of being a good corporate neighbor is giving back to the local community. Habitat for Humanity does important work right in our backyards. Our expert independent agents and generous staff employees really get behind this campaign to help Build Homes, Communities and Hope. Our agents are very excited to participate in this annual quarterly charitable drive."

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate substandard housing from the world and to make decent shelter a matter of conscience and action. Habitat for Humanity welcomes people of all races, religions and nationalities to partner in its mission. Habitat for Humanity International's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Since 1976 Habitat has helped more than 5 million people through home construction, rehabilitation, repairs and by increasing access to improved shelter through products and services.

For more information, visit habitat.org.

About Farmers of Salem

Founded in 1851, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- EXCELLENT by A.M. Best Company, we pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention. For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit farmersofsalem.com.

As a mutual corporation fundamentally rooted in serving our community, we engage in corporate philanthropy, giving annually to an array of organizations and causes. Through our giving, in local markets where we have a presence, Farmers of Salem has supported educational development, physical education, and health and wellness programs that provide communities in most need with essential services, opportunities to improve the quality of their lives and provide them with assets to create a better future.

A partial list of events and organizations that Farmers of Salem supports annually:

Disciples Pantry (Food Cupboard), Woodstown, NJ

South Jersey Robotics Club

Salem Magic of Christmas Parade

Salem Midget Football

Meals on Wheels of Salem County

Woodstown by Candlelight annual event

VFW Post #253 – Charity Golf Outing

Salem Yuletide Tour

Salem County Historical Society

Salem City Fire Department

Woodstown Middle School Charity Basketball Game

Habitat for Humanity of Salem County - Women Build, Agent Incentive match

Holiday Service Project – Thanksgiving Food Baskets – Salvation Army



Contact:

Kim Lorenzini

856-628-0150

klorenzini@fosnj.com