project44 Launches Port Intel, a Free Port Congestion Reporting Service

CHICAGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of its recent acquisition of Ocean Insights, project44, the global leader in supply chain visibility, today announced the availability of its free port visibility reporting service, Port Intel™. Free for a limited time, Port Intel is an online service that provides subscribers with free reports that summarize port congestion, inform them when their containers are anchored near congested ports, and help them make critical inventory and management decisions. Port Intel is powered by Ocean Insights from project44. Ocean Insights offers track and trace functionality across more than 55 shipping lines, 700 seaports, and more than 5,000 vessels, processing over five million sailing schedule changes per day.



“The impact of oceanic bottlenecks on the global economy is staggering,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. ​“Given the critical nature of the port blockages, we released Port Intel as a service to enable global shippers to identify where the delays are occurring and how they can mitigate delays and avoid future crises. Just days after closing our acquisition, it was amazing to see the p44 and Ocean Insights teams move quickly to integrate our solutions and deliver Port Intel.”

As the global economy rebounds from COVID-19, virtually every business is impacted in some way by disruptions in international shipping, with port delays, lack of capacity, container shortages, and other imbalances all wreaking havoc on trade. With so much at stake, Port Intel is a timely solution for frustrated supply chain professionals. Port Intel helps them assess the status of their shipments and supply chain, allowing for proactive planning and risk mitigation.

Users can access the report by visiting the Port Intel site and entering vessel identifiers, bill of lading identifiers or ocean container numbers. Using these details, Port Intel generates customized updates that include projected time out and port dwell times. The reports are curated by project44’s visibility experts to provide recommendations that integrate real-time data with proven shipping strategies.

