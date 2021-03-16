FTI Consulting Appoints Intellectual Property Expert John A. Hudson as Senior Managing Director within FTI Capital Advisors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of John A. Hudson as a Senior Managing Director within FTI Capital Advisors, LLC, (member FINRA/SIPC), the firm’s wholly-owned investment banking subsidiary, enhancing its expertise in intellectual property (“IP”) and technology-based transactions.



Mr. Hudson, who is based in Atlanta, has more than 20 years of experience completing sell-side and buy-side transactions involving technology, IP assets and IP-rich companies, valuing tangible assets and providing IP strategic management and related risk mitigation advisory services. His past work has been in the context of M&A transactions, divestitures, securitizations, joint venture formations and spinouts, internal audit procedures, restructuring, arbitration, mediation, business transformation, litigation and investigations.

“We are excited to welcome John to our team,” said Glenn Tobias, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of FTI Capital Advisors, LLC. “As intellectual property as a global asset class is getting more attention from investors, activists, boards of directors and C-suite members, John’s expertise will help better position FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment and FTI Capital Advisors to assist its clients in their efforts to maximize the value of their IP assets.”

Companies have increasingly sought creative ways to extract value from IP assets, a trend that has accelerated due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the recent FTI Consulting Resilience Barometer COVID Report, 28% of companies surveyed in G-20 nations invested in research and development during the pandemic, while 27% disposed of non-core assets during the pandemic.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Hudson said, “When I think about the lifecycle of intellectual property, I think about the entire process, from innovation development and protection mechanisms to IP valuations, moving to IP-rich M&A transactions and the monetization of core and non-core IP assets, and finally to IP disputes and potential litigation. The global, independent platform, responsiveness to client and market demands, industry coverage and diversified offerings at FTI Consulting will enable us to help clients across that lifecycle and unlock value.”

Before joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Hudson was a Managing Director in Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC, which sits inside of Deloitte Advisory, where he led the technology and IP practice and was also the U.S. Lead for the Global IP Advisory practice. He has performed engagements across various industries and sectors and for clients that include Fortune 500 companies, universities, private companies, governmental agencies, private equity and venture capital firms and funds, and inventor groups, throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. Mr. Hudson has been recognized by his peer group as one of the IAM Strategy 300 – The World’s Leading IP Strategists every year since 2012.

Mr. Hudson’s appointment solidifies FTI Capital Advisors’ commitment to continued growth in the U.S. and increasing its global reach. In 2020, the firm welcomed Los Angeles-based Senior Managing Director Colin McCafferty and his media and entertainment focused investment banking team from McCafferty & Company and Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of FTI Consulting’s Global Aviation practice Marc Bilbao and his aviation and restructuring-focused team. FTI Capital Advisors has also expanded internationally through FTI Consulting’s recent acquisition of Dubai-based strategy consulting and investment banking firm Delta Partners, whose investment banking efforts are led by Senior Managing Director Fede Membrillera.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,300 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About FTI Capital Advisors, LLC

FTI Capital Advisors (“FTICA”) is a boutique middle market investment bank which specializes in M&A, capital raising, valuation and opinions, and special situations mandates across targeted industry sectors – including deep credentials in TMT sector, as well as in the energy, real estate, healthcare and industrial sectors. Backed by the power of FTI Consulting’s worldwide network of professionals, FTICA combines deep industry expertise with investment banking and transaction execution experience to deliver value enhancing outcomes for our clients. FTICA is registered with FINRA in the United States and engages in securities transactions pursuant to that registration. In non-US securities transactions, FTICA may be required to work with securities dealers registered in other countries. FTI Capital Advisors, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC) is the wholly owned investment banking subsidiary of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN).

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com