Chiesi USA Announces Sponsorship of ASHP Foundation’s Pharmacy Leadership Scholars Program

Program advances research in diversity, equity and inclusion in healthcare

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), announced today its sponsorship of the ASHP Foundation Pharmacy Leadership Scholars™ program for early-stage pharmacist researchers. Pharmacy Leadership Scholars is an innovative grant program designed to support meaningful research and build a community of leaders to spread and sustain change to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and access to healthcare.

“Chiesi is proud to partner with the ASHP Foundation in launching this important program to progress diversity, equity and inclusion in the healthcare industry,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “Hospital pharmacists have a profound impact on the lives of patients every day, and we are excited to see the contributions of this research advance the profession, and ultimately, patient care.”

The inaugural cycle of the competitive research program will focus on race and ethnicity. Eligible projects include survey research, model demonstration projects, systems change projects, special studies and evaluations. Five grantees will be provided $10,000 in funding for their project.

“The ASHP Foundation created the Pharmacy Leadership Scholars program to prioritize needed diversity, equity and inclusion research and provide critical tools for our future pharmacy leaders,” said Steven Rubloff, CEO of ASHP Foundation. “This newly established grant program is part of ASHP’s overall commitment to supporting meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the pharmacy profession in support of the patients we serve. We are grateful for Chiesi’s support.”

The program sponsorship aligns with Chiesi’s corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community, to support local nonprofits and patient organizations in the company’s therapeutic areas.

The selected scholars will participate in an Impact Collaborative, a distance-engagement component facilitated by a group coach to support project progress and to enhance critical insights, leadership and research skills. At the end of their research, grantees will develop a manuscript of their study findings and submit for publication. Research results will be presented as a case study or infographic and will be shared broadly within the industry.

For more information about the program, visit the ASHP Foundation’s Pharmacy Leadership Scholars webpage here.

About ASHP Foundation

The ASHP Foundation was established in 1968 by ASHP as a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. As the philanthropic arm of ASHP, the Foundation shares ASHP's vision that medication use will be optimal, safe, and effective for all people all the time. Our mission is to support ASHP by advancing the professional practice of pharmacists and the pharmacy workforce by funding research and education that improves health outcomes through optimal, safe, and effective medication use. For more information, visit ashpfoundation.org.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in 29 countries. The Group researches develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development Centre is based in Parma, Italy, and forms part of four other important R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to promote its own pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Group employs over 6,000 people. Chiesi is a Certified B Corporation™. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, michael.wasyluk@chiesi.com

©2021 Chiesi USA, Inc. All rights reserved.

PP-G-0561 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0cff5397-74a1-42dc-a0ca-59bd20ef2812