Taffer’s Tavern introduces thru-wall, contactless locker system in collaboration with Carter-Hoffmann and Perfect Company

Advanced technology for to-go orders launched at Jon Taffer’s new restaurant franchise concept to enhance safety while promoting a streamlined, efficient operation

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taffer's Tavern , the new, full service restaurant founded by industry-leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , today announced takeout and delivery is now available from its Alpharetta, Ga. location.



“Taffer’s Tavern is an industry-leading concept. Not only do we want to give our customers an outstanding dine-in experience, but also ensure when they carry out, it is just as exceptional. Using the most advanced restaurant technologies in both the front and back of the kitchen, catering to our clientele is the most important job we have. With this in mind, we chose the most innovative, safest and convenient option available to meet the high expectations of our take-away customers,” said Jon Taffer, concept founder and namesake. “The blended solution of the Carter-Hoffmann PUC food lockers and Perfect Company IoT meet our high standards, and those of our patrons.”

Through the most advanced state-of-the-art carry out system developed by Carter-Hoffmann and Perfect Company, customers enjoying delicious meals outside of Taffer’s Tavern will have a simple, contactless pickup experience. The restaurant is the first thru-wall installation for the Carter-Hoffmann Pick Up Cabinet (PUC), a respected brand in warming solutions for commercial kitchens, and Perfect Company , a leading provider of technology solutions addressing operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries.

The pickup technology enables street-side, walk-up access for carry out. A guest or third-party delivery service simply needs to access one of the eight outside to-go lockers without entering the restaurant. Outdoor food retrieval reduces in-restaurant traffic, which enhances indoor restaurant workflow protocols.

Customers place to-go orders at www.tafferstavern.com . They are processed through Taffer’s Tavern guest services technology partner, Waitbusters. Perfect Company’s software then seamlessly sends an SMS message to the customer with a QR code and contactless pickup instructions. Guests retrieve their order by scanning the secure QR code delivered to their mobile device once they arrive at the PUC. The lockers are loaded from inside the Taffer’s Tavern kitchen and accessed from the exterior of the building for a completely contactless process. Restaurant staff can now easily manage take-away orders with the PUC and Perfect Company’s comprehensive technology, minimizing direct contact with guests.

Carter-Hoffmann, a Middleby company, developed the PUC food lockers, while the Perfect Company IOT solution connects existing digital ordering, point-of-sale and guest messaging platforms seamlessly with the customizable, modular, customer-facing PUC. The integrated cabinets provide a touchless consumer pickup experience that modernizes and streamlines off-premise business operations.

Michael Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of Perfect Company said: “Jon has always been a bellwether in the hospitality industry, and we are proud to work with him and his team to bring our technology to his Taffer’s Tavern. Take-out and delivery channels have grown steadily in recent years, and further, they have become mission critical to restaurants during the pandemic. We are focused on providing simple, customizable solutions to support restaurants of all sizes as they adapt to changing consumer demands and safety requirements.”

“We are honored to be a part of such a tremendously innovative and highly anticipated restaurant concept, with a reputation of using the best and most advanced systems in their operations. Being in Taffer’s Tavern truly validates the effectiveness of the PUC food lockers for carry out meals,” said David Abi, Group President of Carter-Hoffmann, Doyon and NU-VU Foodservice Systems. “Both customers and employees will benefit from using the PUC, as our award-winning warming system will hold food at the high quality expected by Jon Taffer’s customers while providing a safe and efficient pickup experience for both guests and employees.”

Always one step ahead of the industry, Taffer established the Taffer’s Safe Dining System™ as a signature approach to build trust and transparency with patrons by committing to the highest safety standards. The Taffer’s Tavern concept is centered on Taffer’s Safe Dining System, designed for easy adoption and implementation of consistent safety measures and cutting-edge technology. The PUC food lockers and Perfect Company’s Pick-Up Technology builds upon these principles by reducing contact among employees, guests and third-party delivery services while enabling a higher speed of service and enhanced customer convenience.

To facilitate growth for the emerging brand, Taffer’s Tavern is partnered with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill. Within months of announcing the concept, Taffer secured multi-unit franchisee agreements in the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Boston areas, with additional territories in development.

Perfect Company brings automation and integration to restaurants, convenience stores, grocers, corporate cafeterias and ghost kitchens in their back- and front-of-house with software and connected equipment that streamline operations and support more efficient, effective and profitable business. In addition to its pickup technology offering, Perfect Company’s Kitchen Workflow platform adds precision, consistency and management visibility to the art of food production in the back-of-house.

Taffer’s Tavern is located at 33 South Main Street in Alpharetta, Ga. Takeout ordering is available during normal business hours Sunday through Thursday. To review the menu, reserve a table, place an order online, or learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit tafferstavern.com. For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech . For more information on Carter Hoffman visit www.carter-hoffmann.com or see the PUC at www.pickupcabinet.com.

About Perfect Company

From the stockroom to the kitchen to the customer, Perfect Company provides technology solutions to operational challenges for the restaurant and hospitality industries. Our systems give managers new control and visibility over food preparation and pickup processes, helping make restaurants and other consumer industries more efficient, effective and profitable. For more information on Perfect Company, visit www.perfect.tech .

About Carter-Hoffmann and The Middleby Corporation

Carter-Hoffmann is a Middleby Corporation brand. Middleby is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Blodgett Range®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Giga®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Inline Filling Systems®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch'n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Meheen®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Tank®, Taylor®, Thor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®, Wells® Wild Goose® and Wunder-Bar®. More information is available at www.middleby.com

About Taffer’s Tavern:

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, delicious pub-style food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-of-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Compeat. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, with additional locations in development for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Boston areas with other markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer:

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality, and nightlife industries. Best known as Executive Producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that has just wrapped its seventh season. In 2019, Jon launched Taffer’s Mixologist, a line of craft, high-quality, pre-made cocktail mixes and hard seltzers available in retail stores, including Walmart, across the country. In the same year, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, delicious pub-style fare, and the latest advancements in food preparation technology. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his newest book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com.

Media Contact for Perfect Company:

Perfect@icrinc.com

Media Contact for Carter-Hoffman/PUC:

Darcy Bretz dbretz@middleby.com or 847.429.7756