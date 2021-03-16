AgroFresh Announces that Vertically Integrated Global Produce Leader Camposol will Adopt VitaFresh™ Botanicals Coatings to Preserve Avocado Freshness

The relationship between global leaders will help reduce food loss and waste and provide fresher, longer lasting avocados to consumers

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that Peruvian produce leader Camposol has decided to adopt the company's VitaFresh™ Botanicals plant-based, edible coatings to increase the shelf life of ripened avocados commercialized in Europe, the United States and China.



VitaFresh Botanicals is a proprietary, plant-based portfolio of solutions for a wide variety of crops including avocados, citrus and mangos. Its coating range utilize “anti-thirst” technology to boost the skin’s natural protection, creating a “double skin” membrane that reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in produce freshness throughout the supply chain.

Camposol, a leading vertically integrated global produce grower, exporter and marketer, will utilize AgroFresh’s VitaFresh Botanicals to help expand and grow their business with European, American and Chinese retailers, taking a consumer-marketing end-user perspective. Camposol’s ripenend avocados coated with VitaFresh Botanicals gives retailers a much stronger opportunity to market the best quality produce and increase consumer satisfaction, while reducing food waste and increasing profit potential. By using the VitaFresh Botanicals coatings, Camposol’s ripened avocados will have an added two to four days of extended shelf life after arriving at retail locations (versus uncoated avocados), which will help to reduce retail food waste and potentially generate up to 200% retailer ROI.

“This new strategic relationship represents another step forward in AgroFresh’s decades-long commitment to providing innovative solutions to help our customers extend produce shelf life, and deliver superior eating experiences to consumers,” said AgroFresh CEO Jordi Ferre. “It also represents a major step in our diversification efforts. By using AgroFresh’s VitaFresh Botanicals coatings, Camposol can extend the shelf life of its ripened avocados, improve produce quality throughout their supply chain, and enable retailers to sell more great tasting, ready-to-buy and ready-to-eat avocados,” said Ferre.

“After evaluating multiple options on the market and conducting extensive trials, we chose AgroFresh and VitaFresh Botanicals because of their ability to achieve the technical performance and efficacy that we needed,” said José Antonio Gómez Bazán - Managing Director, Camposol International. “What’s more, as a global company, AgroFresh can support our global expansion and offer the post-harvest expertise and in-depth technical and R&D support that we need to attain our business objectives.”

For easy application of the coatings, Camposol will install AgroFresh’s Control-Tec™ Applicator equipment in their European and U.S. facilities, with plans to add equipment in China. VitaFresh Botanicals coatings are sustainable and created using certified ISO 14001 “environmental management system” standards.

AgroFresh’s vision is to be the guardian of the world’s fresh produce, and the company is proud to be a member of GLOBALG.A.P., an organization that promotes safe, responsible, and transparent farming for a sustainable future. With VitaFresh Botanicals, AgroFresh offers “Natural-Powered Life Extension for Fruit,” creating new opportunities for retailers and helping to influence consumers’ enjoyment of fresh, tasty produce.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About Camposol

Camposol, the leading agro-industrial company in Peru, is a multinational produce grower and marketer that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. The innovative company is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others. Camposol has customers in more than 40 countries and trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide; operations in Peru, Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Mexico; and commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Camposol is a vertically integrated company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects. Visit www.camposol.com.pe to learn more.

