Teachers Life Selects the Breathe Life Platform as Cornerstone of Digital and Brand Transformation Strategy

Leading Fraternal Insurer Prioritizes Digital Distribution as Key Service and Growth Driver

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breathe Life , the digital distribution platform provider for the life insurance industry, today announced that Teachers Life has selected them as a key pillar of its digital and brand transformation strategy. A mission-driven fraternal insurer, Teachers Life is embracing digital-native technologies to improve the Member experience, support new product offerings, and grow the business.



Teachers Life is a Member-driven insurance company with a social mission to improve the health and well-being of its Members and the communities in which they live. More and more, digital technology is playing a key role in fulfilling this mission. Using the Breathe Life platform, Teachers Life will make it faster and easier for Members to research, shop for, and sign/execute new policies with support of an advisor or independently. This digital ease will only grow in importance as Teachers Life continues to introduce new products and initiatives in the coming months.

“Teachers Life has long been committed to helping our Members build a secure future by offering exceptional products and services,” said Martha Turner Osborne, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer for Teachers Life. “Digital excellence needs to be a fundamental part of that value proposition. We selected the Breathe Life platform as the innovation engine for digital distribution, ensuring our Members are fully supported – and delighted – as they shop for our products.”

Breathe Life is the leading digital distribution platform for life insurance carriers, optimizing life insurance policy sales across multiple channels. A white-label solution, the Breathe Life platform features digital tools and workflows that facilitate sales of all products, from the simplest to the most complex, all the way from lead to in-force policy. The platform is used by carriers across North America as an essential part of their digital transformation initiatives, increasing sales, reducing costs, empowering advisors, and delighting customers as a consequence.

“Teachers Life is undertaking a strategic business transformation in service to its Members and its mission, and Breathe Life is proud to play a key role in this important effort,” said Patrick Viau, Chief Client Officer at Breathe Life. “The ability to attract, service, and engage customers with an omnichannel approach ensures that its Members will have an exceptional brand experience.”

ABOUT TEACHERS LIFE INSURANCE

Teachers Life is a fraternal insurer with a mandate to give back to our Members. Since 2010, through innovation, we’ve been able to significantly streamline our process to generate more than $3.6 million for reinvestment back to the community and our Members including investing more than $450,000 in scholarships and bursaries for the families of its policyholders. Dedicated to those who work in education, these awards are a flagship program of the insurance company’s fraternal mandate. Find out more about us at Teacherslife.com

ABOUT BREATHE LIFE

Breathe Life is an enterprise distribution platform for the life insurance industry. We provide insurers with a modern end-to-end platform that increases the speed of policy delivery and reduces operational costs for the distribution of life insurance products. We believe that technology will help eliminate the financial insecurities of generations to come. Breathe Life is venture-backed by Real Ventures, Diagram Ventures, Portage, Invest Quebec, Clocktower Technology Ventures, and Cameron Ventures as well as a variety of industry veteran angel investors from AXA, AIG, and RGA. Learn more about Breathe Life at breathelife.com or on our Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Media Contact Sarah Mees for Breathe Life 617-462-8066 sarah@meescommunications.com