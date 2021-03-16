Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Adopts Healthe’s Cutting Edge Ultraviolet Light Sanitizing Technology

FDVA partners with Healthe Inc. to help safeguard veterans, their families and health care professionals at its Lake City veterans’ home

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA), in partnership with Healthe, announces it has installed Far-UVC 222nm and UVC light technology solutions in one of its facilities to further protect veterans, their families and staff from harmful pathogens and viruses. The technology was developed by Melbourne-based Healthe, the sanitization and circadian lighting solutions leader.

FDVA is installing Healthe ENTRY™ walk-through gates and Healthe AIR™ ceiling mounted lighting with air cleaning units in the 150-bed Robert H. Jenkins Jr. Veterans’ Domiciliary Home in Lake City. The veterans’ domiciliary opened to residents in 1990 and provides a special combination of housing, personalized supportive services and primary medical care to eligible veterans. The products complement the aggressive safety and sanitization procedures FDVA has in place in its network of state veterans’ homes.

“We’re pleased to be working with an innovative, Florida-based health technology leader in Healthe to strengthen protections for our veterans,” said retired U.S. Marine Corps Major General James “Hammer” Hartsell, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Even while working expeditiously to offer COVID vaccines to our state’s veterans’ home residents, we cannot take our foot off the gas to combat this deadly disease. By advocating for enhanced protection from current and future viruses and pathogens, we’re continuing to ensure our facilities are safe places for our residents and health care staff now and in the future.”

The Healthe ENTRY Far-UVC 222 walk-through gate is a free-standing arch sanitizer that uses Far-UVC 222nm light to remove up to 90% of the viral load on items like clothes, packages and backpacks in just 20 seconds.

Health AIR is a ceiling mounted lighting and air cleaning unit that combines the germicidal properties of ultraviolet light and carbon activated filtration to improve air quality in indoor spaces. A quiet, high performance fan draws air through a HEPA/carbon filter and into a sanitization chamber where UVC LEDs target and inactivate remaining pathogens.

“It is an honor to be partnering with the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs on this critical project,” said Healthe Chief Commercial Officer Troy Temple. “Many of these brave men and women face incredible health and other challenges in their daily lives and worrying about their safety should not be one of them. Our solutions will go a long way to help reduce air and surface pathogens, while giving veterans, their health care providers and families additional peace of mind.”

A growing library of evidence, including independent research backed by many peer-reviewed scientific and medical journals, demonstrates a clear role for Far-UVC light in promoting human health and wellness. This includes being effective at inactivating pathogens in the air and on surfaces as well as being safe for use in indoor environments. One recent study, led by one of the world’s leading far-UVC researchers, Dr. David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, demonstrated the technology’s safety and efficacy against airborne viruses, including coronaviruses.

About Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs is the premier point of entry for Florida veterans to access earned services, benefits and support. FDVA was founded on July 1, 1989, following the passing of a Constitutional Amendment in 1988 by Florida voters establishing a state agency responsible for advocating for Florida’s veterans, their families and survivors. Learn more about FDVA by visiting www.FloridaVets.org.

About Healthe

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate pathogens in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Its mission is to harness the power of light to create a safer, more productive and healthier environment. Learn more at www.healtheinc.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

