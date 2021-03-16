BXS Unveils Rebranding With Launch of New Website and Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BXS, the industry’s leading compliance reporting and analytics solutions provider, today announced a company rebranding complete with launches of a revamped website and product platform. Both the website and platform feature a sleek, modern design that illustrates the power of the firm’s solutions, providing clients with a more visually appealing and intuitive experience while supporting the robust functionalities they rely on.

BXS (formerly Best Execution Solutions) offers a diverse suite of products that broker-dealers, buy-side firms and market centers leverage to meet a range of compliance obligations and realize an array of business benefits. Products include regulatory reporting modules, detailed execution statistics, peer-to-peer analysis tools, trade surveillance capabilities and more.

In addition to its cutting-edge technology, the firm’s rebranding also reflects its growth since launching in 2015. In that time, BXS has made numerous enhancements to its platform, added staff and gained industry recognition, displaying a knack for innovation that demands a dynamic look.

BXS’ rebranding also reflects the momentous changes that the industry has witnessed in the past year. BXS has continued to innovate throughout the pandemic, launching a next-generation trade surveillance platform, a specialized Canadian best execution module and a Rule 606 Consolidator tool, which enables market centers to analyze how their clients and prospects are routing order flow and how their competitors are interacting with these entities. Through periods of heightened volatility and volumes, as well as general uncertainty, BXS has proven its ability is to remain a stable and reliable force for clients.

This rebranding is just one of many initiatives planned by BXS in the coming months, with additional tool releases, product updates and appearances at industry events slated for the weeks and months ahead.

About BXS

BXS is a trade data analytics firm that builds cutting-edge technology to deliver high-performance compliance solutions and powerful market insights to broker-dealers, buy-side firms and market centers. BXS focuses on providing Best Execution tools, regulatory reporting, trading analytics and surveillance software across a range of asset classes, which enable market participants to meet a variety of reporting obligations while also unlocking competitive advantages. Founded in 2015 by the team that helped shape the modern regulatory reporting landscape and built on a robust modular platform, BXS combines made-to-measure solutions with exceptional client service, enabling a streamlined, highly intuitive process that minimizes cost.

