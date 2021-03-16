Spine Wave Announces the Commercial Launch of the Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device   

/EIN News/ -- SHELTON, Conn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce the commercial launch of the Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device featuring TiCell™ 3D advanced surface technology. This exciting new titanium lumbar interbody fusion implant is manufactured using a direct metal laser sintering manufacturing process (3D printing) to produce a unique surface intended to optimize the implant’s interface and integration with bone. Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device is Spine Wave’s first interbody device featuring TiCell™ 3D advanced surface technology and this new system will substantially broaden the company’s lumbar interbody fusion portfolio and complement Spine Wave’s other innovative spine fusion products.



The Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device is offered in both a straight and a pivoting crescent design to comprehensively address the posterior lumbar interbody fusion procedure market. The TiCell™ 3D advanced surface technology featured on all Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device implants is characterized by a dual layer design intended to incorporate optimally sized interconnected pores. This interconnected porous structure is constructed in a lattice intended to mimic the organic structure of cancellous bone and provide a rough surface to strengthen the interface between implant and bone. Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device implants also feature an open architecture to contain large amounts of autogenous bone graft and allow for implant visualization and fusion assessment on post-operative imaging.

“The Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device is an outstanding option for my posterior interbody fusions,” said Christopher Wagener, M.D. “The unique, dual layer porous surface provides an excellent fusion environment to help promote bony ingrowth and vascularization. The straightforward instrumentation and variety of implant sizes make it a powerful tool in my fusion cases.” Dr. Wagener is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon practicing in Bethlehem and Allentown, PA, and serves as the Department Chair of Orthopedic Spine Surgery and Vice Chief of Staff for Coordinated Health, part of the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

“Spine Wave is building upon its leading position in minimally invasive spine surgery and expandable interbody technology to become a full line spine company,” said Laine Mashburn, Spine Wave’s Executive Vice President for Global Marketing and Business Development. “The Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device will substantially strengthen Spine Wave’s offering for the many surgeons that prefer non-expanding titanium interbody devices featuring advanced surface designs. Also, TiCell™ 3D advanced surface technology is a platform that can be deployed across a complete range of titanium interbody devices,” he continued. “More and more, Spine Wave is becoming a preferred choice for spine surgeons and our distributor partners.”

About Spine Wave

Spine Wave is a leader in minimally invasive spine surgery and expandable interbody devices. The company is committed to offering a broad portfolio of differentiated product and procedure solutions for spine surgeons and their patients. In addition to Stronghold™ 3D Titanium Interbody Device featuring TiCell™ 3D advanced surface technology, Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of advanced spine implant and biologic products. The company is expanding rapidly and continues to recruit sales managers and independent distributors to fuel growth. For more information on Spine Wave and its products please visit www.spinewave.com.

